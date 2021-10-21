Highway 31 overpass project begins near planned Waco landfill

Work has begun this week on an overpass on State Highway 31 that is meant to improve a dangerous intersection near the planned city of Waco landfill.
Webber LLC, the Houston-area company rebuilding a stretch of Interstate 35 through Waco, landed a $9.1 million contract to build the overpass at Farm-to-Market Road 939, also known as TK Parkway.
The overpass will be part of the regular route for trash trucks going to and from the landfill.
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality issued a draft permit last month for the Waco landfill a short distance away on TK Parkway, and confirmed the city's application meets all statutory and regulatory requirements for the landfill.
The city of Waco continues talks with property owners near the proposed landfill, some of whom have expressed displeasure over the city's choice of that site. Waco Assistant City Manager Paul Cain said as the permitting process unfolds, the city is hoping to open the new landfill Jan. 1, 2025.
Work on the overpass is expected to take about two years, Texas Department of Transportation spokesperson Jake Smith said. Various closures will be required during the project, and TxDOT will provide notice as closures approach, Smith said.
If both projects stay on schedule, the overpass would be done at least a year before the landfill opens.
The Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization consistently made the overpass project a short-term priority, even as it navigated state funding cuts.
Interim MPO Director Chelsea Schultz said the overpass taking Highway 31 traffic over Farm-to-Market Road 939 was deemed a "safety project" in the ranking system the MPO applied.
The half-mile stretch of Highway 31 with the intersection in the center has seen 36 reported crashes since 2011, including 28 listed as happening at the intersection, according to TxDOT's Crash Records Information System. Two of the crashes were fatal, with four victims killed between them. At least one person was injured in 23 of the crashes.
Previous plans also called for an overpass to be added on Highway 31 at Farm-to-Market Road 2311, also known as Heritage Parkway. That intersection, almost 3 miles closer to Axtell than TK Parkway, has seen a similarly high number of crashes in the past decade. Both intersections now have stop signs for the two-lane farm-to-market roads crossing the four-lane state highway with a wide grass median.
The overpass at TK Parkway almost became a cost-cutting casualty last year. The state instructed Waco to cut $70 million from its four-year Transportation Improvement Plan.
That left $50 million available, and the FM 939 overpass made the cut, with MPO officials agreeing in January to split the cost with the local TxDOT district, using discretionary state dollars allocated to the MPO.
MPO officials said at the time that they would seek to move forward with right-of-way and utility relocation work for the priority projects that got cut from the list.
Another surviving the slashing is the so-called "mall-to-mall" project on Loop 340 between Richland Mall and Central Texas Marketplace. Continuous frontage roads will be added along Loop 340, an effort with increased urgency now that an Amazon fulfillment center is nearly complete on Exchange Parkway, near the Bagby Avenue intersection with Loop 340.
It will employ 1,000 people, up to 30% more during peak season.
Nearly 200,000 square feet of speculative industrial space is being built near the Amazon facility on Exchange Parkway, possibly creating more traffic.
And more industrial announcements for property near Loop 340 and Waco's industrial district could be forthcoming. Kris Collins, the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce's chief industry recruiter, told McLennan County commissioners Tuesday the chamber now has 29 prospects with new construction or expansion plans worth more than $5 billion. She said the chamber does not place prospects on its list after a single contact.
The 29 prospects would create more than 9,600 jobs, Collins said.