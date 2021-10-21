Highway 31 overpass project begins near planned Waco landfill

Work has begun this week on an overpass on State Highway 31 that is meant to improve a dangerous intersection near the planned city of Waco landfill.

Webber LLC, the Houston-area company rebuilding a stretch of Interstate 35 through Waco, landed a $9.1 million contract to build the overpass at Farm-to-Market Road 939, also known as TK Parkway.

The overpass will be part of the regular route for trash trucks going to and from the landfill.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality issued a draft permit last month for the Waco landfill a short distance away on TK Parkway, and confirmed the city's application meets all statutory and regulatory requirements for the landfill.

The city of Waco continues talks with property owners near the proposed landfill, some of whom have expressed displeasure over the city's choice of that site. Waco Assistant City Manager Paul Cain said as the permitting process unfolds, the city is hoping to open the new landfill Jan. 1, 2025.

Work on the overpass is expected to take about two years, Texas Department of Transportation spokesperson Jake Smith said. Various closures will be required during the project, and TxDOT will provide notice as closures approach, Smith said.