Holmes reelected to Waco City Council in 4-way race

In Bellmead, Karen Coleman was elected to the Precinct 1 seat with 15 votes. She defeated Laura Guy, 15-14. Coleman had requested to have her name removed from the ballot. Incumbent Alfreda Love did not run for reelection.

Bellmead City Secretary Holly Owens said Saturday that Coleman would hold the seat, unless she chooses to step down. If she does, the Bellmead City Council would then appoint a replacement on a majority vote.

In Precinct 2, incumbent Travis Gibson got 53 votes, defeating Melvin Cleveland, who got 31.

Bryan Winget won the three-way race for Precinct 5 with 38 votes. Challengers Brandon Bledsoe and incumbent Doss Youngblood received 13 and 24 votes, respectively.

McGregor

Andrew J. Henderson Sr. ran unopposed for the McGregor City Council Ward 1 seat, receiving 11 votes. Steven Dutschmann, a business manager for Baylor University’s science building, won the Ward 3 race with 48 votes, narrowly beating out David Taylor, who received 42 votes. Sherry Adams was elected to the council’s at-large position with 129 votes, defeating Tony Ocampo, who received 101.

Lacy Lakeview

Lacy Lakeview Mayor Sharon Clark was ran unopposed for reelection.