Home appraisal protests expected as Waco, county see jump in sales prices

"We are seeing incredible growth in real estate. Do I see it flatlining or going the other direction, the answer is no," said Trammell Kelly, a residential specialist with Kelly Realtors. "The indicators that I kind of rely on … if you just look around, see the houses and apartments being built, I don't see the people coming into town doing those things saying, 'Whoops, we overbuilt.' That is the result of demand, and I don't see it slowing anytime soon."

He said grumbling about rising property values is a "good complaint."

"We're having real nice growth, not an explosion like you're seeing in some cities, where things are getting out of hand," Kelly said. "As for tax statements, we see the protests every single year. I have helped many clients, past clients, who say, 'Here's what the statement says, what should I do? Can you help me with some valuations?'"

Kelly said property values are appreciating across the board, though some areas are experiencing a surge more pronounced than others.

"Hewitt, Woodway, Lorena, China Spring and pockets within those areas, you might say, 'Whoa, this is really going up,'" Kelly said.

One drawback is first-time homebuyers priced out of the market.