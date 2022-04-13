Home appraisals out with 30% jump, protests to follow

McLennan County property appraisals have hit the mail, and some recipients have hit the roof. The blame lies with a 30% countywide jump.

“On Facebook, people are pretty hot. Those who come in and talk are pretty reasonable,” McLennan County Chief Appraiser Joe Don Bobbitt said. “They seem to understand this is all about the real estate market, the basics of supply and demand. A lot of people are moving into the area.”

Not that Bobbitt is encouraging property owners to camp outside his office to share their feelings. A process exists to protest appraisals. The deadline to file protests is May 16, and hearings will start the same day.

The Appraisal Review Board, an appointed group of private citizens, will hear protests from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays until July 20, after which it will return documents to Bobbitt. The McLennan County Appraisal District by law must certify tax rolls by July 25. The county, municipalities and school districts take the certified rolls into account in setting tax rates for the coming fiscal year.

Bobbitt said the review board ideally devotes 15 minutes to each protest, but may extend its time with a taxpayer. The board strives to wrap up daily meetings with protesters by 5 p.m., but sessions may run hours longer.

Bobbitt released preliminary numbers last month showing home values countywide would be up an average of 30% compared to a year ago.

Taxpayers finding fault with the numbers need to take steps to prove their case, Bobbitt said. The appraisal district lacks resources to visit every residential property as it pursues fresh values, having actually set eyes on about 10,260 of the 125,000 residential properties during the most recent analysis. It relies on “comparables” to complete its task, those being sales prices of similar homes in a given neighborhood or countywide.

Bobbitt in late March said about 3,000 homes were sold countywide between MCAD’s two most recent appraisal processes, “and our values were about 30% less than what they sold for, on average. Other counties are seeing something similar, substantial changes year-to-year.”

Texas is one of 12 nondisclosure states, meaning property sales prices do not become a matter of public record available to anyone, including county appraisers. Legally no one in Texas can compel someone to release real estate pricing information. In disclosure states, sales prices are duly recorded and tapped by appraisers and real estate professionals monitoring trends.

The Texas law does not prohibit anyone from voluntarily providing real estate sales prices, including multiple listing services that collect data.

“Being a nondisclosure state, there are sales we are not aware of or do not have access to,” Bobbitt said.

Protesting property owners may help their cases by informing the review board of such transactions, he said.

Bobbitt said homeowners should bring attention to issues with the house, “deferred maintenance, cracks in the foundation, or a leaky roof.” But he cautioned that the advisory board will not adjust appraisals indefinitely due to problems with the property. After a couple of years, it becomes increasingly difficult to secure adjustments from the board, he said.

Appraisal notices include information on filing a protest. Property owners who file a protest will receive a written notice of the time, date and place of the hearing 15 days before the hearing date. Those wanting a hearing by teleconference must notify the board 10 days before the scheduled hearing and submit an affidavit prior to the start of the hearing, the McLennan County Appraisal District website says.

A fact sheet on the site says protesting taxpayers may request a copy of the evidence to be presented at the hearing. If necessary, those filing a protest may request a hearing in the evening or on a Saturday.

“To the greatest extent practicable, the hearing will be informal,” the explainer says. “You or your designated agent may appear in person, by telephone conference or videoconference call or by submission of a written affidavit to present your evidence, facts and argument.”

Bobbitt expects 18,000 protests, about 3,000 more than last year.

Commercial property appraisals will go out beginning April 29, Bobbitt said. He said his office continues to analyze commercial values, and will apply about a 17% increase in construction costs since the last appraisal.

Home sales prices in Greater Waco have accelerated in recent months. Real estate professionals say demand for homes locally has outstripped supply, causing prices to rise accordingly. The Texas A&M Real Estate Research Center reports the average price for a home sold in McLennan County in February was $293,810, about $33,000 more than in February last year.

A home selling in July 2021 fetched $319,665, on average, well above the $191,856 in July 2017, according to the Real Estate Research Center report.

Statewide averages show the norm in July 2021 was $384,705, a more than $100,000 increase from $280,078 in July 2017, according to the report.

Bobbitt said besides increased demand for homes in Texas, his office is facing pressure from the Texas Comptroller’s Office to ensure property appraisals match market value, as required by law.

He told the Tribune-Herald in March the Comptroller’s Office will conduct a property value study later this year, tracing the steps of local appraisers, “and if our values are not within 5% of theirs, I could be audited.”

