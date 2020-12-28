Home health workers get shots as Waco-area COVID-19 trends worsen

Home health care workers received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Monday as local health authorities reported record hospitalizations and 10 new McLennan County deaths over the Christmas weekend.

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District administered the first round of its allotment of the vaccine to 41 workers from three home healthcare agencies Monday and plans to continue through the week. The health district is one of dozens of providers in McLennan County chosen to distribute the county's initial 2,700 doses of the Moderna vaccines to frontline medical workers, long-term care residents and workers and medical first responders.

Employees at Home Instead Senior Care in Hewitt were among the first recipients. Owner Brett Rhodes said the health district called the company offering the vaccines, and he jumped at the chance to safeguard against the virus.

“We are working with the elderly 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and the elderly are the most vulnerable population out there, and also my employees are on the frontlines too,” Rhodes said.

Rhodes said there have been cases among his employees, customers and their families, but no deaths so far.