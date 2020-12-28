Home health workers get shots as Waco-area COVID-19 trends worsen

Home health care workers received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Monday as local health authorities reported record hospitalizations and 10 new McLennan County deaths over the Christmas weekend.
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District administered the first round of its allotment of the vaccine to 41 workers from three home healthcare agencies Monday and plans to continue through the week. The health district is one of dozens of providers in McLennan County chosen to distribute the county's initial 2,700 doses of the Moderna vaccines to frontline medical workers, long-term care residents and workers and medical first responders.
Employees at Home Instead Senior Care in Hewitt were among the first recipients. Owner Brett Rhodes said the health district called the company offering the vaccines, and he jumped at the chance to safeguard against the virus.
“We are working with the elderly 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and the elderly are the most vulnerable population out there, and also my employees are on the frontlines too,” Rhodes said.
Rhodes said there have been cases among his employees, customers and their families, but no deaths so far.
“They’ve had to be quarantined for a time to make sure everybody is safe,” Rhodes said. “It’s been tough on the staffing for our clients, just because every week we’ve had two or three people out because of that, but we’ve managed and we’ve been able to meet our clients’ needs.”
About half of Home Instead’s 50 to 60 employees signed up to receive the vaccine while others decided to hold back for now, citing concerns about the virus’ safety. Rhodes said the company doesn't mandate the vaccine but strongly recommends it.
“Personally, I don’t think it’s right for us to require our people to get it,” Rhodes said. “Some have severe allergic reactions to other things, or other complications. There may be a time it may be required once it’s more proven, but at this time, no.”
Of the county’s current cases, 132 people are being hospitalized, 80 of whom are McLennan County residents. Twenty are relying on ventilators. Meanwhile, all 54 local ICU beds are now in use, according to the health district's data tracker at covidwaco.com.
The data tracker was updated Monday after a hiatus over the Christmas break. The district reported 162 new cases Thursday, 138 new cases Friday, 72 new cases Saturday, 82 on Sunday and 87 on Monday, bringing the active case count to 906.
Another 10 people, between the ages of 62 and 90, died of COVID-19-related causes, bringing the county's death toll to 273, the health district reported.
Meanwhile, the county’s positivity rate has hit a seven-day average of 26%, the highest yet and double the rate of two weeks ago. Positivity rate reflects the percentage of tests conducted over a span of time come back positive.
The number of tests conducted daily fell from 813 on Dec. 21 to 425 on Dec. 24 and 243 on Dec. 27. Health district spokeswoman Kelly Craine said testing numbers in McLennan County fell over the holiday weekend, as primary care clinics closed and some urgent care clinics reserved tests for people who were symptomatic.
Craine said the surge testing that ran through October and November will wrap up Dec. 31, and the health district will resume testing with another test system. Until then, surge testing sites free and open to the public will continue Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8 to 5 p.m. at 311 Austin Ave. Anyone who wants to receive a test can register at covidwaco.com.
Following a press conference last week, Family Health Center CEO Jackson Griggs said anyone who traveled for Christmas should seriously consider taking a COVID-19 test this week for the sake of safety.