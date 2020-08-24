Hopefuls to replace Judge Matt Johnson include candidates in recent primary

While the statewide judicial system remains at a virtual standstill because of COVID-19, local attorneys are polishing up their resumes and lining up to seek the appointment to succeed Matt Johnson as judge of Waco's 54th State District Court.
Johnson has notified Gov. Greg Abbott's office that he will resign from office effective Jan. 1 to move from the third floor of the courthouse to the fourth floor after being elected to the three-judge 10th Court of Appeals.
Abbott will appoint Johnson's replacement from a pool that includes three attorneys who ran unsuccessfully to replace retiring 19th State District Court Judge Ralph Strother.
The former judicial candidates who have expressed interest in the 54th District Court seat are:
- Kristi DeCluitt, 50, a former justice of the peace and assistant Waco city attorney who lost to Thomas West in the July primary runoff for Strother's seat,
- Susan Kelly, 58, a defense attorney and former prosecutor who finished third in the primary race, and
- Michael Flynn, 59, a retired Army lieutenant colonel, who finished fourth.
Also, three other potential candidates say they likely will seek the appointment, with interviews for the position beginning after the November general election.
Waco attorney Alan Bennett, 54, a defense attorney and former prosecutor, said Monday he already has filed his 17-page application with the governor's office.
Associate Judge David Hodges, 70, who served as a McLennan County Court-at-Law judge from 1982 to 2002, and Waco defense attorney Josh Tetens, 41, also said they likely will seek the 54th appointment.
Johnson, who ran opposed for the intermediate appellate court, said he wanted to give the governor's office plenty of time to find his replacement so the new judge can hit the ground running with little delay as possible, learn how best to operate the court and to battle backlogs created by pandemic shutdowns.
Johnson and Strother, who preside over the county's two primary felony courts, have not had jury trials since late February. They have maintained limited plea and sentencing dockets, with the majority of those cases being handled by teleconference. With grand juries still issuing about 200 new felony indictments per month, the backlogs in both felony criminal courts have swelled by about 15% during the pandemic shutdown, Johnson has said.
If the governor's office appoints someone in early January, before the Legislature is called into session, Abbott's appointee won't have to go through the Senate confirmation process, which would delay the new judge from taking the bench.
