Hopefuls to replace Judge Matt Johnson include candidates in recent primary

Associate Judge David Hodges, 70, who served as a McLennan County Court-at-Law judge from 1982 to 2002, and Waco defense attorney Josh Tetens, 41, also said they likely will seek the 54th appointment.

Johnson, who ran opposed for the intermediate appellate court, said he wanted to give the governor's office plenty of time to find his replacement so the new judge can hit the ground running with little delay as possible, learn how best to operate the court and to battle backlogs created by pandemic shutdowns.

Johnson and Strother, who preside over the county's two primary felony courts, have not had jury trials since late February. They have maintained limited plea and sentencing dockets, with the majority of those cases being handled by teleconference. With grand juries still issuing about 200 new felony indictments per month, the backlogs in both felony criminal courts have swelled by about 15% during the pandemic shutdown, Johnson has said.

If the governor's office appoints someone in early January, before the Legislature is called into session, Abbott's appointee won't have to go through the Senate confirmation process, which would delay the new judge from taking the bench.

