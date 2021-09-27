HOT Fair and Rodeo returns Oct. 7 after livestock show gets head start Friday

He said visitors can tour educational displays or avail themselves of Big Top Entertainment's traveling show featuring retailers from around the country it recruits to sell clothing, home decor and furniture, among other items.

Fair admission is $15 at the gate, but discounts are available on the HOT Fair & Rodeo website, hotfair.com. Rodeo tickets, which include fair admission, cost $20 in advance and $25 on the day of the event.

To assist in crowd management, said Allison, all rodeo seating is reserved.

The rides, fair food, carnival games and musical entertainment will unfold under the Central Texas sky, said Allison, who believes locals are ready to celebrate their fair and will turn out in impressive numbers.

McLennan County Judge Scott Felton said Gov. Abbott has taken this bull by the horns, ruling that local governments may not impose mask mandates. He said Allison is applying guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in his approach to masking during the HOT Fair & Rodeo.

Felton said if the State Fair of Texas indeed is requiring patrons to wear masks upon entering a building, it is violating Abbott's directive. He said he's heard indirectly the State Fair is not vigorously enforcing the rule.