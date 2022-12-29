Hotel trio on MLK gets TIF deadline extension

Kenny Bhakta said he has already invested $9 million building three new hotels in East Waco, but he needs more time to put the project to bed.

He got it Thursday from Waco's downtown Tax Increment Financing Zone board, but not before answering a question about the local hotel market.

When he requested TIF funds in 2018, the COVID-19 pandemic had not struck, widening Interstate 35 through Waco had not begun, and the University of Texas and University of Oklahoma had said nothing about bolting the Big 12 Conference for the Southeastern Conference, possibly impacting the prestige and marketability of Baylor University's home conference.

"It's too late to back out," Bhakta told the board, suggesting his KB Hotels will proceed with placing a 132-room Cambria Hotel, a 128-room Even Hotel and a 101-room Holiday Inn Express along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near Bridge Street. He said during an interview the Cambria and its steakhouse should open by mid-spring, and the Even Hotel should welcome guests two or three months later. The TIF board approved an eight-month extension for both, as well as a 12-month extension for the Holiday Inn Express, which is across Taylor Street from the other two.

The extensions became critical as Bhakta faced an original deadline of 2022 to complete all three. City staff recommended the TIF board grant eight-month extensions across the board, including for Holiday Inn Express, but Bhakta and Hamblin Construction's Richard Hamblin, general contractor for the undertaking, prevailed upon board members to reconsider. At the urging of Kyle Deaver, former Waco mayor and now a TIF board member, the board voted unanimously to grant Holiday Inn another 12 months.

TIF funds totaling $3.2 million were in play, having been pledged to Bhakta with the condition he meet requirements, including deadlines. Bhakta also stands to gain $4.4 million in hotel occupancy tax incentives.

After Thursday's meeting, Bhakta said during an interview the three hotels carry a 20- to 30-year timeline for viability. Fluctuating market conditions may change the economic outlook for such a development, but Bhakta said he remains committed to what he started. He said his prospects might improve if hotel development were to cease or slow elsewhere in Waco.

Kent George, the city of Waco's director of economic development, told the board that other hotel developers are eyeing the city.

Recently, RL Hospitality secured a permit to build a five-story, 110-key Hyatt Place at 300 Mary Ave. A 182-room AC Hotel by Marriott is under construction on land between Mary and Jackson avenues and Sixth Street. Remaining on the drawing board or under construction are a 168-room Embassy Suites, a 33-room boutique hotel at 701 Washington Ave., in the former Grand Karem Shrine building, and a 21-room boutique hotel at 319 S. Fourth St., where a San Diego group is converting shipping containers to mixed uses.

Bhakta and Hamblin said work has lagged for several reasons, including the pandemic and accompanying supply chain and labor issues. Hamblin said progress stalled because of unforeseen issues with soil at the construction site. Engineers first planned to use soil from site clearing to create a base on which the Cambria and Even hotels would be built. Hamblin said the soil did not pass "impaction" testing, so it was removed and new dirt brought to the site.

He said the soil situation created delays approaching eight months.

Todd Walker, with the San Antonio-based hotel consulting firm Source Strategies, said Thursday he remains sold on Waco. He said hotel occupancy rates in Waco consistently rank among the top five statewide. He sees the city benefiting from trends that see people flying less, using ground transportation more, and focusing on regional attractions and destinations.

"It has the college, the tourist draws, and it is an interesting and fun place to walk around," said Walker, a frequent visitor to the community.

Statistics provided by the Waco Convention and Visitors Bureau show the number of tourists visiting Waco reached about 2 million in 2016, peaked at 2.6 million in 2018, then bottomed out at slightly more than 1 million during 2020, when the pandemic raged. The total jumped to about 1.7 million for all of 2021, and reached slightly above 1.7 million through November this year.

Waco's hotel occupancy rate during the third quarter tied with Laredo's 67.3% for the highest in Texas, according to the same source.