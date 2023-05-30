Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Two bills sitting on Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk could free up state funding to renovate or replace the Hilton Waco next to the Waco Convention Center.

House Bill 5012 would add Waco to the list of eligible cities for the state's "qualified hotel project" program. The program grants a 10-year rebate of state hotel occupancy taxes and state sales taxes for the construction or renovation of a hotel within 1,000 feet of a city-owned convention center.

Rebated tax revenue begins once a hotel project opens for initial occupancy and can be used for bonds or other certificates of obligation incurred during the project.

City Manager Bradley Ford said the amount of the tax rebates has yet to be estimated, but it will be based on the success of the project.

“That keeping of that revenue is worth, in some cases, tens of millions of dollars over that 10 years,” Ford said. “The bigger the hotel, the higher revenue it has, the more you would keep.

“It basically captures the state revenue within a thousand feet. So they basically draw a circle and if there’s a 300-room hotel within that 1,000-foot circle, it’s a lot of money. If it’s only a 100-room hotel, it’s less money.”

House Bill 5012, passed in the House and Senate with amendments Monday, would add Waco to a list of 51 Texas municipalities already authorized to participate in the QHP program.

State Sen. Brian Birdwell, R-Granbury, who represents Waco, sponsored the bill in the Senate. Waco's state representatives, Charles "Doc" Anderson, R-Waco; and Angelia Orr, R-Hillsboro, voted for the bill in the House.

The Hilton Waco, a 195-room facility first opened in 1981, could be the subject of the QHP as it sits on city property. The 11-story building overlooking the Brazos River is owned by Texas Western Hospitality and last underwent a major overhaul in 2008 when an $18 million renovation redid each room, added a ballroom, reworked its exterior and added a restaurant.

The idea behind the state-led legislation is that convention centers attract out-of-state commerce with conventions, business meetings and visitors, and can push local revitalization and development efforts, boosting Texas’ economy.

Having functional convention centers with an adequate supply of nearby hotel rooms is critical to event planners looking to bring business to Texas and makes the state more competitive for tourism, according to an interim report from the Texas Senate Committee on Natural Resources and Economic Development. Birdwell is chair of that committee, which approved the legislation.

Fifty-one municipalities have been authorized to participate in the state’s QHP program since it was first approved to assist the city of Houston in 1993. Only 13 projects have actually been constructed and prepared for occupancy.

Some $204.2 million had been paid by the state to QHPs as of August 2022, including four projects that have reached the end of their rebate period:

Dallas Convention Center hotel project, $45.8 million,

Fort Worth Convention Center hotel project, $26.8 million,

San Antonio Convention Center hotel project, $34.7 million, and

Houston Convention Center hotel project, $40.2 million.

Conventions and Tourism Director Dan Quandt said he was involved with a successful project in Amarillo that was funded through the program.

He said it is difficult to estimate how much Waco’s project could cost or what the rebate would be because the return on investment is based on what kind of project would be undertaken and how much tax revenue the project can generate.

“The most important thing about the opportunity that we get out of House Bill 5012 is that it’s an opportunity,” Quandt said.

“The beauty of this concept is that the actual project generates its own money.”

Even as the funding mechanism is being authorized, city and hotel officials are still discussing what kind of development to do. It could be a renovation of the existing Hilton, or it could involve replacing it with a new hotel nearby, city officials said.

A city-commissioned study on the future of downtown, presented in April by the architectural firm Gensler, suggested moving both the convention center and the Hilton to create a vast green space connecting the riverfront to the heart of downtown.

The Waco City Council has made no commitment to that vision.

Ford said discussions have continued about the idea of razing the Hilton and building a new hotel somewhere close to the convention center.

Quandt said it is too early to tell if the project would construct a new hotel or renovate the current one. Either way the existing owner or new developer would have to do their own assessment of how their brand will work within Waco’s market and produce a return on investment.

Hilton Waco owner Gene Carter said he is open to either option – refurbishing the current Hilton or tearing down the facility for a new one – and he wants to be cooperative with what the city thinks is best “to accomplish something great for the city of Waco.”

“We’re in the Waco deal for the long haul,” he said.

Carter said he was in the process of starting a major improvement plan when the QHP project came up, but the preliminary property improvement plan he was issued from the Hilton flagship to refurbish the hotel is extensive. The brand recommends redoing the entire interior and some exterior improvements, including outdoor lighting, if the city chooses to keep the building, he said.

“If the city opts to tear it down it’ll be another ballgame,” Carter said.

Carter and the city have met a few times, but have not come to a conclusion on the Hilton’s fate.

SB 1420

While the House bill would add Waco to the list of municipalities approved for a qualified hotel project, another bill authored by Sen. Birdwell and awaiting Governor Abbott’s signature includes a "clawback" provision for future projects requiring that they produce a return on investment or repay the lost tax revenue.

“One of the things that was important to Senator Birdwell, which we were in agreement with, some of the language you see in here created kind of a return on investment test for the state,” Ford said. “If they’re going to invest those dollars, it needs to generate new tourism and new visitors and new spending.”

As soon as the completed hotel project is in operation, under a qualified hotel agreement, the site’s developers would keep the state rebate for the first 10 years, said Ashley Nystrom, chief of staff to the city manager.

Once the 10-year rebate period is over, the state will determine its return on investment for the next 10 years, she said. Then 20 years after the project is complete the state will either find the project has met ROI measures and move on, or calculate how much the city missed its goal by and issue a bill for the missing amount.

“This is something that, you know, it’ll take us a couple years to put the deal together and then 20-plus years later to know if it paid off or not,” Ford said.