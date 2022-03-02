House District 13 candidate ponders recount in tight race as Election Day counts wrap up in McLennan County

New tallies in Tuesday's primary elections narrowed the gap between Republican contenders for the new Texas House District 13 seat, leading the trailing candidate to consider a recount request.
Election Day counts finished Wednesday showed Angelia Orr of Hill County leading Dennis Wilson of Limestone County by 411 votes. Orr had 9,984 votes or 51.1% of the total, while Wilson had 9,573, or 48.9%, tight enough to merit a closer examination, Wilson said.
"We're certainly looking at that," Wilson said. "We're going to let the dust settle first and there are some things we want to look at."
McLennan County Elections Administrator Jared Goldsmith said he had not received a recount request late Wednesday afternoon.
Orr, 52, an Itasca resident and former Hill County District Clerk, was leading the 66-year-old retired lawman and former Limestone County sheriff hours after voting centers closed in the new House district, which takes in eastern McLennan County and six other counties. But results arriving later from McLennan County and Limestone County shrank the gap between the two candidates.
House District 13 was created by the Texas Legislature during redistricting after the 2020 census. The new district encompasses the eastern part of McLennan County south of West, 60,600 residents of East Waco, parts of South Waco and Baylor University. The remainder of the district includes Bosque, Hill, Falls, Limestone, Freestone and Leon counties.
Orr's strong showing in Hill and Bosque Counties offset Wilson's turnout in Limestone County, and she also won a majority in Freestone County. In addition to Limestone County, Wilson took the majority of votes in Falls, Leon and McLennan counties. In McLennan County, Wilson had 1,125 votes to Orr's 848.
Orr did not return a call for comment Thursday on the election, while Wilson said the result was the only disappointment.
"Actually, I expected to win," Wilson said. "I'm very proud of the race I ran. It was a very professional race with a lot of footwork and work by friends."
If Orr's victory stands, she will face Democratic candidate and Marlin City Manager Cedric Davis in the Nov. 2 general election. Davis had 2,424 votes, or 73.1% of the total, to Cuevas Peacock's 892 votes, or 26.9%.
Voting machines
A combination of new state voting laws and dated McLennan County voting machines delayed election reporting Tuesday, said Goldsmith, the county's elections administrator. Only 14 of 34 vote centers had been reported until just before midnight, when the number rose to 33. Numbers from the 34th voting center, at the Waco Multipurpose Center at 1020 Elm Ave., were delayed because of an electronics issue and were not reported until Wednesday afternoon, officials said.
Goldsmith warned before the election that reporting could be delayed by about 90 minutes because of Texas’ new voting laws, which require poll workers to print out tally reports from each machine onsite after the polls close. In the past the printing could be done after the equipment was returned to the elections office on Washington Avenue.
The machines McLennan County uses cannot print a summary report but have to print every result for every contest, which can take 1.5 hours to print, Goldsmith said. He said he hopes the county can buy new machines that will make the process faster, but they may not be in place by the November general election.
Goldsmith and local party leaders last summer asked McLennan County commissioners for about $3.5 million for about 660 new machines to replace machines that were then 16 years old. Goldsmith said at the time that the purchase in the 2021-22 budget could allow the machines to be in service by November 2022.
But county commissioners said that timeline was not viable, making it unlikely that the machines could be in place before 2023.
Goldsmith said voting machine results for the May 7 school and city elections should require less time to print out because there are fewer races.
New election laws regarding ID requirements for mail-in ballots also created more work for county election workers, who had to flag mail ballot applications that had any missing or incorrect data and contact applicants to make the corrections.
Goldsmith said he does not yet have a cumulative count of flagged applications, but the number of unresolved application issues hovered between 100 and 200 on a daily basis.
“It definitely increased the workload,” he said. “We were constantly trying to get in contact with voters who didn’t fill out their ballot by mail correctly. A lot of people put the wrong number on their envelope or would put their driver's license number instead of the last four digits of their Social Security number.”
The primaries had a voter turnout of 28,347 voters, or 18.9% of 150,026 registered voters in McLennan County. That is an increase over the 2018 midterm primaries that drew 23,752 voters, or 17.7% of registered voters, and the 2014 midterm primaries that drew 13,689 voters, or 10.9% of registered voters.
Managing editor J.B. Smith contributed to this report.