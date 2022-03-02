House District 13 candidate ponders recount in tight race as Election Day counts wrap up in McLennan County

Goldsmith warned before the election that reporting could be delayed by about 90 minutes because of Texas’ new voting laws, which require poll workers to print out tally reports from each machine onsite after the polls close. In the past the printing could be done after the equipment was returned to the elections office on Washington Avenue.

The machines McLennan County uses cannot print a summary report but have to print every result for every contest, which can take 1.5 hours to print, Goldsmith said. He said he hopes the county can buy new machines that will make the process faster, but they may not be in place by the November general election.

Goldsmith and local party leaders last summer asked McLennan County commissioners for about $3.5 million for about 660 new machines to replace machines that were then 16 years old. Goldsmith said at the time that the purchase in the 2021-22 budget could allow the machines to be in service by November 2022.