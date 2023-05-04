The Texas House passed a bill Thursday evening that city leaders and one of the area's representatives say threatens the quality of the city's drinking water.

House Bill 2827, passed in a 77-61 vote, would change permitting and waste disposal practices at dairies in the North Bosque watershed upstream of Lake Waco, unwinding a permitting system the city pushed the Legislature to pass in 2001.

Rep. Charles "Doc" Anderson, R-Waco, spoke on the House floor before the vote, saying the bill threatens the sole source of water for the reservoir that serves some 220,000 people. He attempted two procedural moves to delay the bill, but debate proceeded.

"Changing this up in this point in time can certainly have a negative impact in a short period of time," Anderson said.

He also said the water quality in Waco became an economic development hurdle before requirements specific to the Bosque watershed were put in place more than 20 years ago. Restaurants were among the groups who pushed for the changes at the time, saying they struggled to cook with city water or prepare tea and coffee with it because of its taste and odor, Anderson said.

The city's three chambers of commerce oppose the bill the House approved Thursday, he said.

"Even the hint of water problems is a burden to economic development," Anderson said before voting against the bill.

Angelia Orr, R-Hill County, who represents East Waco and eastern McLennan County, as well as dairies in Bosque County, voted in favor of the bill.

Waco Mayor Dillon Meek said the city is disappointed the House moved forward with the bill.

"This is not a guessing game. Dairy farmers in the North Bosque River caused significant pollution prior to the implementation of the regulations that this bill rolls back," Meek said in a statement. "This is hurtful to many communities, including Waco.

"We appreciate Doc Anderson standing up for the communities in his district and we're startled and disappointed by Angelia Orr's vote in favor of the bill, despite the impact to the towns, water consumers and institutions in her district — all of whom have urged she oppose — that will have direct, harmful impacts from this legislation.

"We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that the Senate does not pass this bill in its current form. And regardless of what happens in the Texas Legislature, Waco will continue to ensure it has clean, safe drinkable water."

House Bill 2827, filed by DeWayne Burns, R-Cleburne, would eliminate the requirement for individual permits for dairies in the watershed and replace them with standardized general permits, in line with permitting for most of the state's dairies outside the Bosque watershed.

Individual permits are tailored to the specific operation, while general permits lay out standardized rules for waste handling. City of Waco officials have said general permits reduce the input that the public and neighboring landowners can have in the approval process.

Under general permits, the public would no longer be formally notified and given the opportunity to submit public comment on new or amended authorizations for individual dairies, a process that can lead to administrative hearings.

The city of Waco and an allied stakeholder group, the Bosque River Coalition, fought for individual permits in the early 2000s after the watershed was federally listed as "impaired" for phosphorus, which is known for spurring algae blooms. The Total Maximum Daily Load Implementation Plan devised by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality put additional wastewater restrictions on the dairies as part of a goal to reduce phosphorus loading in the watershed by 50%.

Studies have linked algae blooms in the North Bosque River and Lake Waco to phosphorus-rich manure runoff from dairies.

On the House floor Thursday, Burns said public input is still allowed when regulators develop the broad general permit. He also said the TCEQ will retain the ability to impose any restrictions on individual dairies necessary to enforce the Total Maximum Daily Load plan, even if those requirements are not stipulated under the general permit.

Burns said if he thought the changes would harm Waco's water, "I wouldn't have even filed the bill."

Rep. Charlie Geren, R-Fort Worth, questioned Burns about the purpose of placing pollution control measures at the discretion of the TCEQ instead of keeping them as permitting requirements. He said he thinks the change "puts too much on the TCEQ."

Rep. Chris Turner, D-Grand Prairie, also urged his colleagues to oppose the bill.

The Texas Association of Dairymen and Texas Farm Bureau have said the standards can be applied under general permits, achieving the same results in a more streamlined process.