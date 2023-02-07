It was a rainy Tuesday at the Waco Animal Shelter, almost as if the weather knew the gloomy fate on the horizon for Raven, a pit bull mix, who sat atop the list of shelter dogs most at risk for euthanasia. Raven found her forever home late Tuesday, but as capacity reappears as a growing issue, happy endings become more difficult for the Humane Society of Central Texas to provide.

Tuesday morning there were eight dogs on the Humane Society’s "code red" list, a rolling list of animals at the shelter that are at risk for euthanasia if they do not find a home that day.

Humane Society operations supervisor Sarah Fanning said staff pulled off enough exits to stave off any euthanasia Tuesday, but as the shelter remains at capacity, the list must recycle. Another eight would be at risk Wednesday.

“We really prefer to get over, in an ideal world, 30 dogs out tomorrow,” Fanning said.

Fanning said foster and adoption efforts Monday opened up six kennels, yet those kennels would inevitably refill and the list would recycle the next day. The shelter can hold about 170 dogs — 115 in kennels on the adoption floor and another 30 in the intake building — depending on their size, she said.

Fanning said code red status works a little differently than it has before.

“In the past we would do those almost last-minute code reds you’d get at 4 in the afternoon,” she said.

Rather than sending out an urgent message toward the end of the day, the Humane Society has been pushing out a list of at-risk animals in the morning, as well as updates throughout the day on social media.

The list is rolling and depends on the number of kennels available at the shelter, Fanning said. But the number of kennels available also depends on the number of intakes on any given day and the size of the animal.

“Those spots will fill right back up, but at least it’ll buy more time for those at-risk dogs,” she said.

While the Humane Society strives to provide 100% live exits for the animals that enter the shelter, the shelter also has open intake, meaning it cannot refuse animals when they are surrendered. Fanning said the shelter averages 15 to 20 intakes per day, and it saw 31 come in Saturday.

“We could always get those high intake days at any time,” she said.

The shelter restarted intakes last month, after a distemper outbreak in October forced officials to quarantine and test every animal in the shelter. The city, which runs the shelter while the Humane Society manages adoptions, shut down all intakes to prevent the spread of the virus deadly to dogs. In the months since the closure, the city and Humane Society have worked together on new procedures to ensure animals are vaccinated promptly when they arrive.

Not only does the shelter receive public surrenders, but it also receives animals from its partner animal control agencies in neighboring cities, which cannot be turned away. Fanning said the shelter was trying to take intake slow as it resumed operations, only opening at first to animal control officers. Now that the shelter is open for public intake, it has gotten more difficult to take things slow, she said.

The shelter must also hold room for animals that have bitten a person or another animal and must be quarantined in accordance with rabies guidelines from the Department of State Health Services. Fanning said some owners end up surrendering their dogs after the 10-day quarantine.

She said there are options to save animals that are on the at-risk list, including adoption, which has slowed lately. She said fostering is another great option that helps two dogs at once: one that gets a home for the time being and another that can stay in the open kennel. There is no time limit on how long someone may foster a dog.

“The longer you can foster the more kennels can be freed up,” Fanning said.

Another alternative meant to keep dogs out of the shelter altogether is the Safety Net in Foster Friends Program. Fanning said through SNIFF, anyone could find a stray and agree to keep it for three days.

The shelter would give the dog a microchip and administer vaccinations so if it must enter the shelter, immunity is already built. During the three days, finders may help to contact the pet’s owner, and the Humane Society may provide a kennel, food and other pet necessities the finder may not have on hand.

The Humane Society also works behind the scenes to find rescue facilities for dogs. Fanning said several dogs will leave for a rescue in Washington on Feb. 9.

“We’re working really hard to get those rescue numbers up and make those relationships the best we can,” she said.

Although not everyone is able to keep a pet, Fanning said those who would like to help out can also sponsor an adoption by donating at the sponsor link on the Humane Society of Central Texas' Facebook page.