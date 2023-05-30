Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The COVID-19 pandemic knocked McLennan County's venue taxes for a loop, but the revenue is recovering nicely and should continue to improve as Waco builds on its reputation as a tourist haven and sees more hotels being built.

County Auditor Frances Bartlett on Tuesday updated commissioners on the venue project, which included building the Base multipurpose center on the Heart O' Texas Fairgrounds while also contributing to projects the city of Waco and Waco Independent School District spearheaded: a new Lake Air Little League and Challenger Little League complex, as well as a replacement for Paul Tyson Field, named for the legendary Waco High School football coach.

Voters approved a $35.5 million bond issue in May 2017, 2,856 votes to 1,381, to grease the skids for the multi-phase project supported by a 5% tax on car rentals and a 2% levy on hotel stays. That scenario looked great until the pandemic hurt demand for hotels and car rentals.

Hotel occupancy tax generation slipped from $1.9 million in 2018-19 to $1.3 million in 2019-20 before turning upward to $1.7 million in 2020-21 and $2.5 million last fiscal year. Through April this year, revenue totals have reached almost $1.5 million, Bartlett said, with summer travel season now arriving. The county's fiscal year starts in October.

"It became a huge concern, which is why we asked the city and school district to give us an easy payment plan," County Judge Scott Felton said.

The county has whittled down its financial obligation to the city from $3.7 million to $2.9 million, and to Waco ISD from $2.4 million to $1.2 million, Bartlett said. The county applies $1.9 million annually to retiring the bonds. Everything above that goes to the city and school district.

In a few years, the county will have paid what it owes to the city and Waco ISD, and will dedicate all revenue above $1.9 million to other causes. A new and expanded equine center sits atop the county's priority list. But its agreement with the city and school district precludes it from breaking ground on another capital improvements effort until it pays off those entities.

The county will pay off its $35.5 million bond issue in 2058, relying on the hotel and rental car taxes created for the purpose, not property taxes.

That is why the county applauds an improving tourism picture.

"We also see hotel tax numbers trending upward, as the county does," said Carla Pendergraft, assistant director of tourism for the Waco Convention and Visitors Bureau. "There is an enduring interest in visiting Waco, and as new hotels open, they are filling with visitors. We also see conventions and sports events coming back, some of which were not held during the pandemic."

Tourism up

Pendergraft said Waco tourism statistics "show a strong 2023 so far, with attendance at attractions up 31,853 over last year."

The Waco Convention and Visitors Bureau reports Greater Waco welcomed 1.8 million tourists last year, up from 1.7 million in 2021 and slightly more than 1 million in 2020, when the pandemic raged. In 2017, the year county residents passed the hotel-tax-supported bond issue, 2.5 million tourists visited the area. In 2018, the total was 2.6 million, according to statistics provided by the Convention and Visitors Bureau.

"Waco continues to add new things to see and do, which encourages people to return," Pendergraft said. "Some of the places we hear the most questions about are Waco Surf, the Black Gospel Listening Center at Baylor, the new boutique hotels, Pivovar, plus the new ones opening such as Hotel 1928 and Hotel Herringbone, the eclipse event that Waco is hosting next year, 'Total Eclipse Over Texas: Live from Waco,' and also Magnolia Market."

Pendergraft said Greater Waco has more than 5,000 hotel rooms.

With the Base up and running at the Extraco Events Center on Bosque Boulevard, the new Lake Air and Challenger fields on the horizon, and the possibility of a new equine center taking shape, Felton said there has been talk of a new hotel in that neighborhood.

"We've discussed it, but there is not anything on the table," Felton said.