In McLennan County DA race, Tetens touts endorsements, Robertson touts experience

Josh Tetens, who won the Republican primary for district attorney in March, faces a self described "pro-Second Amendment, pro-death penalty, fiscal conservative" in Aubrey Robertson, the Democratic nominee in the race to become McLennan County district attorney.

Tetens, with endorsements of numerous law enforcement associations and McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara, defeated one-term incumbent Republican Barry Johnson in the March primary with about 70% of the vote.

Robertson said in a Tuesday phone interview that he supports the Second Amendment right to bear arms and the death penalty and said he is a "fiscal conservative."

"I won't divert DA's office resources away from violent crime, human trafficking or big drug cases to prosecute small marijuana cases or go after doctors trying to deliver health care to women," Robertson said, referring to abortions.

Robertson said he sees as a small marijuana case any involving 4 ounces of marijuana or less.

He also said he does not want to see the McLennan County District Attorney's Office "weaponized" to prosecute abortion laws and he would not prosecute women who seek abortions in other states.

Tetens could not immediately be reached Tuesday for his comments on prosecuting marijuana or abortion cases.

In a Monday phone interview, Tetens touted his numerous law enforcement association endorsements. He also said he wants to deal with the backlog of pending cases in McLennan County.

"I want to shift the culture in the DA's office away from being overwhelmed with the backlog and trials coming up next week to make sure that we have what we need on new cases coming and reach out to witnesses and police," Tetens said.

Both Tetens and Robertson said they are concerned with the backlog from a financial and legal perspective. Both said justice delayed for more than 1,000 days is not good for defendants or the families of victims and cited the $80 daily cost of incarceration in McLennan County Jail for inmates who do not have special medical needs.

Tetens said the way to deal with the backlog is to "handle cases properly on the front end and be prepared" for hearings and trials.

Robertson said his plan to deal with the backlog is to bring structure and set priorities.

The DA's office "must have structure and people must know who they report to," Robertson said.

Robertson also said he has prior experience as a prosecutor, having started his career as a in that role and later serving as the chief prosecutor assigned to cases in the 19th District Court. Robertson said Tetens has never been a prosecutor.

"I have prosecuted every offense from traffic tickets to murder," Robertson said. "There are people sitting in prison who will die there because I put them there."

He said he will set up a chain of command and teach and train young prosecutors.

"I can tell them what they should focus on," Robertson said.

Tetens and the Republican Party of McLennan County tout his career as a defense attorney since 2006.

Tetens, also said his appeal to urban and rural voters is the same.

"Everyone wants a DA who has experience and knowledge of the law, to follow the law fairly and justly," Tetens said.

Robertson said McLennan County has seen the results of DAs who lack prior experience as a prosecutor, in the difficulty prosecutors serving under Abel Reyna and Barry Johnson had winning big murder cases.

Republican Party of McLennan County Chair Brad Holland said he feels very good about Tetens as a candidate.

"Tetens has been active in law, civics and politics," Holland said. "I feel good about his chances and his strong candidacy."

Republican Party of McLennan County Vice Chair Chris DeCluitt said McLennan County voting trends to strongly support Republican candidates.

"Robertson is running in the wrong party," DeCluitt said.

Democratic Party of McLennan County Chair Mark Hays said he thinks the race comes down to experience as a prosecutor, and his candidate is the only one who has it.

"McLennan County voters don't care what letter is after their candidate," Hays said. "They want someone who can do the job."

Robertson also said he has "not taken any donations from defense attorneys."

"I haven't held any fundraisers either," he said. "Tetens has raised over $200,000. What does he need with that amount of money?"

A check of campaign finance disclosures for Tetens and Robertson filed 30 days before the election shows Tetens' top spending of $6,383.46 at Waco Social for an event. Robertson's report shows no events between Oct. 4, 2021, and Oct 9, 2022, with $9,072 spent on campaign signs.

Tetens reported $30,135 in contributions and $12,177 in spending with a balance carried forward of $25,650.39 and $5,000 in outstanding loans between July 1 and Sept. 29. He had a few more than 60 donations of $1,000 or less in that time.

Some of Tetens' top donors are listed as: Mrs. Ricky Grones, of Waco, president of Grones Environmental, who donated $2,500; Ms. Karen Keith, of Waco, self-employed, who donated $1,500; John Sawyer, of China Spring, CEO of HAI, who donated $2,000; Brad Vinson, of Austin, a partner in the Smith Vinson Law Firm, who donated $2,000.

Robertson's report shows a total of eight donors who gave a combined total of about $1,000. His top donor, Adam Roth, of Brooklyn, New York, gave $360. Robertson spent $10,322 of his own money and lent his campaign $2,000, for total spending in the year of $11,196.

McLennan County voters can choose to vote at any of five vote centers for in-person early voting in the Nov. 8 election:

Robinson Community Center, 106 West Lyndale Ave.

Waco Multi-Purpose Community Center, 1020 Elm Ave.

First Assembly of God, 6701 Bosque Blvd. in Waco

Hewitt City Hall and Library, 200 Patriot Court

Records Building basement, 214 N. Fourth St., Suite 300.

Early voting hours are as follows: