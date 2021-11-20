Infrastructure act to help Waco projects move from drawing board to reality, officials say

The new estimate is higher than initial estimates that placed the project at $18 million or $19 million. During a city council meeting in April, members discussed potentially shortening the line to lower the cost or breaking the construction up in phases to spread the cost out.

“(The cost) has been part of the reality of it,” Peters said. “There are the capital costs initially, and then the operational costs. So hopefully this will help move that forward.”

Waco Mayor Dillon Meek said the city long has been planning ahead for new development while still maintaining aging infrastructure, and the newly finalized measure gives Waco more chances to fund projects. Meek said the city budgeted more than $110 million total for water, sewer, roads, parks and solid waste projects this fiscal year.

“We’re doing the blocking and tackling of infrastructure in our city with our own city dollars, but some of these big projects that are needed can really benefit from federal funding, which we will actively go after,” Meek said.

He said a plan to stabilize a segment of Lake Shore Drive that runs very close to Lake Waco is another high priority for the city. The Legislature granted the city $10 million as part of the Water Resources Development Act of 2020 to start working on stabilizing the road.