Intersection at University Parks, Webster to close until January for new drainage tunnel

The intersection of Webster Avenue and University Parks Drive will close Monday and stay that way for the rest of the year, making way for infrastructure work related to a mixed-use riverfront development now known as “Riverfront.”
The broader project to transform several blocks of city-owned land along the Brazos into a complex with apartments, commercial space, restaurants and a hotel started in early May. At University Parks and Webster, construction crews will dig through the pavement and build a 9-foot-by-9-foot culvert along Webster that will carry stormwater into the Brazos River.
The city provided Catalyst Urban Development, the firm behind the Riverfront development, $2.8 million to build the new culvert in place of an older 5-foot-by-8-foot drain along Webster, in addition to other utility infrastructure upgrades.
Support Local Journalism
Currently, an older 5-by-8 storm drain runs along Webster Ave. The city gave Catalyst Urban Development, the firm behind Riverfront, another $2.8 million in funds to upgrade the storm drains in the area, along with other utilities.
“(Catalyst) is the one who initiated the deal. The city is joined with them to upsize that culvert,” city spokesperson Larry Holze said.
The money will initially come from the city’s general fund but is expected to ultimately be covered by the downtown Tax Increment Financing Zone, which is funded by a portion of cproperty taxes collected from businesses in the area. The culvert is one of several infrastructure projects the city plans to spend $2.8 million on as part of the Riverfront project.
“We are planning to do additional water, wastewater, additional franchise utilities and electric along University Parks Drive, but it may not require the closure … like this is,” Holze said.
The closure is expected to end in January. Detour routes will be marked, but drivers who do not need to access businesses on University Parks should avoid the area during the closure, according to a city press release.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.