Intersection at University Parks, Webster to close until January for new drainage tunnel

The intersection of Webster Avenue and University Parks Drive will close Monday and stay that way for the rest of the year, making way for infrastructure work related to a mixed-use riverfront development now known as “Riverfront.”

The broader project to transform several blocks of city-owned land along the Brazos into a complex with apartments, commercial space, restaurants and a hotel started in early May. At University Parks and Webster, construction crews will dig through the pavement and build a 9-foot-by-9-foot culvert along Webster that will carry stormwater into the Brazos River.

The city provided Catalyst Urban Development, the firm behind the Riverfront development, $2.8 million to build the new culvert in place of an older 5-foot-by-8-foot drain along Webster, in addition to other utility infrastructure upgrades.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Currently, an older 5-by-8 storm drain runs along Webster Ave. The city gave Catalyst Urban Development, the firm behind Riverfront, another $2.8 million in funds to upgrade the storm drains in the area, along with other utilities.

“(Catalyst) is the one who initiated the deal. The city is joined with them to upsize that culvert,” city spokesperson Larry Holze said.