Jesse Washington lynching marker for Waco gets state approval, awaits foundry

After a 2016 commemorative service marking the centennial of the lynching, the Waco NAACP and Community Race Relations Coalition decided to push for a state historical marker.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The marker will be located in front of City Hall, between GiGi Mygdal's "Friendship" sculpture and the sidewalk leading to City Hall's main entrance, Welter said. That is not believed to be the actual location where Washington was tortured and burned to death, but the marker's location is more accessible for public viewing, she said.

Toni Herbert, an organizer of the centennial commemoration and a former Waco City Council member, wrote the initial wording approved for the marker, one slightly amended by the McLennan County Historical Commission and the Texas Historical Commission before final approval.

"I think, overall, we got what we wanted in there," Herbert said.

Her research supporting the marker application found eyewitness accounts that suggest the public lynching may have happened behind the 1915 city hall. Even if not located in the exact place of an event, a physical marker is important, Herbert said.

"If you don't have something in the ground to point at, it can be so easily ignored," she said.