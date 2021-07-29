Jesse Washington lynching marker for Waco gets state approval, awaits foundry

A Texas historical marker acknowledging the May 15, 1916, public lynching of Jesse Washington in Waco, along with 42 other documented lynchings in the city, inched closer to realization with formal approval by the Texas Historical Commission this week.
The commission approved the wording for the marker, titled "'The Waco Horror': The Lynching of Jesse Washington," in its meeting in Austin this week. Casting of the metal marker and installation outside Waco City Hall will be the next steps.
Word that a marker project five years in the making may be heading into its final months was welcome news, said Jo Welter, chair of the Community Race Relations Coalition and a leader in the efforts to get the state marker.
"We're very relieved although I didn't doubt that it would be (approved)," Welter said. "It's good to have it finalized."
Washington, a 17-year-old Black farmhand in Robinson, was sentenced to death by a McLennan County jury that deliberated only a few minutes after a truncated trial in the May 8, 1916, beating death of Lucy Fryer, a 53-year-od white Robinson woman. Immediately after the sentence, a mob seized Washington and dragged him outside City Hall where he was hanged, tortured, burned and mutilated as more than 10,000 watched and cheered. The public torture was captured by Waco photographer Fred Gildersleeve, and news of it was spread nationally by the fledgling National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, which branded it "The Waco Horror."
After a 2016 commemorative service marking the centennial of the lynching, the Waco NAACP and Community Race Relations Coalition decided to push for a state historical marker.
The marker will be located in front of City Hall, between GiGi Mygdal's "Friendship" sculpture and the sidewalk leading to City Hall's main entrance, Welter said. That is not believed to be the actual location where Washington was tortured and burned to death, but the marker's location is more accessible for public viewing, she said.
Toni Herbert, an organizer of the centennial commemoration and a former Waco City Council member, wrote the initial wording approved for the marker, one slightly amended by the McLennan County Historical Commission and the Texas Historical Commission before final approval.
"I think, overall, we got what we wanted in there," Herbert said.
Her research supporting the marker application found eyewitness accounts that suggest the public lynching may have happened behind the 1915 city hall. Even if not located in the exact place of an event, a physical marker is important, Herbert said.
"If you don't have something in the ground to point at, it can be so easily ignored," she said.
Welter said she anticipates the marker casting could take four to six months, although the high number of markers approved this week suggests a lot of work ahead for the foundry used by the state. Because the Washington lynching marker was submitted and accepted in the commission's Undertold Marker project, the state will pay for its casting and the city of Waco will cover installation costs.
The project has stretched through the terms of three Waco mayors and three city managers, but the city's support has not wavered in that time, Welter said. The McLennan County Historical Commission, which unanimously approved the marker, also has backed the project.
The state commission also approved two other McLennan County markers this week, one for the early 20th century child-care facility Evangelia Settlement and a second near McGregor for The Grange, a 19th century farmers organization.