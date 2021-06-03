Jessup to expand Waco manufacturing facility, get incentive money faster

As a sweetener, Jessup has agreed to increase its minimum base hourly wage from $12 to $15 an hour, George wrote in his letter to the council.

Collins said $15 an hour is now the required minimum for companies receiving money through the Waco-McLennan County Economic Development Corp. Council members and commissioners must approve spending funds in separate votes of the governmental bodies, as they did Tuesday.

The original grant pledged to Jessup guaranteed a first payment of $50,000 for electrical infrastructure expenses, George said in his note to council.

The balance of grant funds would be disbursed as needed, and as Jessup met requirements relating to investing in improvements and creating jobs.

"This was a younger company, so that factor was taken into consideration when performance metrics were put in place," Collins said. "We want to protect the viability of the company and minimize potential risks to the incentive dollars. Jessup has done a great job, outperformed all metrics and had the opportunity for additional growth. Rather than seeking additional dollars, they chose access to the funds earlier."

That is the pathway council members and commissioners chose. Site work has begun for Jessup's second manufacturing facility on West Loop 340.