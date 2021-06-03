Jessup to expand Waco manufacturing facility, get incentive money faster

Jessup Housing in Waco is doing so well it did not ask for more public backing to expand its facilities, it just asked for the money already coming to it to arrive sooner.
The Waco City Council and McLennan County Commissioners Court were more than happy to oblige, restructuring their incentive package as Jessup builds a second facility on West Loop 340. The city and county already pledged to Jessup $850,000 from their Waco-McLennan County Economic Development Corp. pool, half provided by the city and half by the county. To cash in, Jessup had to create 150 full-time jobs by Dec. 31, 2019, or 200 full-time jobs by Dec. 31, 2020.
Jessup passed that test with flying colors, said Kris Collins, senior vice president for economic development at the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce.
A letter from Kent George, who oversees Waco's economic development program, told council members Jessup "has expressed an opportunity to expand its manufacturing footprint in Waco with a second production facility in Waco that could result in additional job creation." Rather than pursuing additional grant funds from the city-county economic development program, Jessup requested an "accelerated timeline for payment," George said.
Jessup's capital investment requirements will not change. It must spend at least $1.25 million in personal property improvements at 1001 W. Loop 340, at the former Patriot Homes manufacturing facility. The job retention requirement will be extended to Dec. 31, 2023, through which date Jessup must keep at least 150 people on its payroll, George said.
As a sweetener, Jessup has agreed to increase its minimum base hourly wage from $12 to $15 an hour, George wrote in his letter to the council.
Collins said $15 an hour is now the required minimum for companies receiving money through the Waco-McLennan County Economic Development Corp. Council members and commissioners must approve spending funds in separate votes of the governmental bodies, as they did Tuesday.
The original grant pledged to Jessup guaranteed a first payment of $50,000 for electrical infrastructure expenses, George said in his note to council.
The balance of grant funds would be disbursed as needed, and as Jessup met requirements relating to investing in improvements and creating jobs.
"This was a younger company, so that factor was taken into consideration when performance metrics were put in place," Collins said. "We want to protect the viability of the company and minimize potential risks to the incentive dollars. Jessup has done a great job, outperformed all metrics and had the opportunity for additional growth. Rather than seeking additional dollars, they chose access to the funds earlier."
That is the pathway council members and commissioners chose. Site work has begun for Jessup's second manufacturing facility on West Loop 340.
Founder David Jessup launched his company late in 2017, having left a supervisory job with Tennessee-based Clayton Homes after 20 years. He announced Jessup would occupy former Patriot Homes facilities on West Loop 340, add $1.25 million worth of equipment and hire up to 200 full-time employees by 2020, according to city council documents.
He said the company would build single-wide homes of less than 1,200 square feet for shipment to independent retailers in Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Colorado, Arkansas and possibly Mississippi. The retail price would hover around $45,000 to $49,000, Jessup said at the time. He said he would need staffers with carpentry, plumbing and electrical skills.
Collins, at the time, said Waco had considerable depth in such a workforce, "making this a really attractive place for Jessup to establish a presence."
The Jessup website showcases the houses made in Waco, the lines having a presidential and patriotic bent. The list includes The Lincoln, The Jackson, The Jefferson, The Truman, The Washington, The Grant, The Kennedy, The MacArthur, The Patton and The Eisenhower, among others.