Josh Tetens wins McLennan County DA race

Republican Josh Tetens handily won the race to become McLennan County district attorney Tuesday.

With ballots from 26 of the county's 34 vote centers counted, Tetens had 68.8% of the vote, or 42,727 votes, to Democrat Aubrey Robertson's 31.2%, or 19,419 votes.

The Republican's wide margin of victory appeared it might not quite match the advantage he won during the Republican primary in March, when he unseated one-term incumbent DA Barry Johnson with 70% of the vote.

Improving the organization in the DA's office was a major issue in the race. Robertson campaigned on his experience, including time working under former DA Abel Reyna as chief prosecutor assigned to Waco's 19th State District Court. Tetens does not have experience as a prosecutor but does have civic experience and a successful law practice as a criminal defense attorney. He also won endorsements from numerous law enforcement associations and from McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara.

Tetens picked up those endorsements before defeating Johnson in the Republican primary in March. Four years earlier, Johnson had picked up 60% of the Republican primary vote to end Reyna's DA tenure at two terms.

"The first thing I will do after being sworn in will be to address the backlog of unresolved criminal cases." Tetens said Tuesday night.

Tetens said he would give immediate priority to all pending cases.

"I plan to work directly with law enforcement and the defense bar to resolve as many cases, as quickly as possible," he said.

He also thanked his supporters, voters, volunteers and donors and said he appreciates the early and continuous support from all the law enforcement organizations that endorsed him. Tetens also thanked voters who supported his opponent for participating in the democratic process.

Tetens said he encourages everyone who voted for his opponent to "remain actively involved and hold all elected officials accountable, myself included."

Robertson said at 10:20 p.m. that he had called Tetens to concede the race and wish him success in office. The Democrat also thanked his supporters and those who voted for him.

"I congratulate Josh Tetens on his victory and I thank him for running a race focused on the issues," Robertson said. "I hope he is able to reign the office in and get the wheels of justice turning again for the people of McLennan County."