Journey on dry North Bosque hints at growing extremes, Waco's water future

STEPHENVILLE — Standing on the North Bosque River’s sandy banks in Stephenville City Park, it’s easy to forget the drought.

Thanks to a small dam, the stretch of river that cuts through the park still resembles a river, even if it’s a low one. Fish jump, squirrels flit through the trees, ducks with algae-tinted feathers glide along the surface, and clouds of dragonflies dart and hover, signaling a diverse and thriving water ecosystem. The water is low, but not that low.

Following the river in either direction breaks the illusion. This month, the headwaters north of Stephenville are a network of bone dry ditches and mud puddles. In the park itself, feral cats lounge in the shaded, rocky riverbed.

Downstream, the river known for damaging floods has slowed to a trickle over its course of about 90 miles, a recent trip to scope out the drought-stricken river showed. As of Saturday, the flow at Valley Mills was 0.63 cubic feet per second, compared to tens of thousands of cubic feet per second during the heaviest flows of recent years.

The river’s end is essentially Lake Waco, which derives 70% of its water from the North Bosque River. The rest flows in from the Middle Bosque, Hog Creek and direct rain or runoff.

The reservoir is at 65% of its capacity and 9 feet down from its normal elevation of 462 feet above sea level. Its outflow fills a couple more miles of Bosque River, which empties into the Brazos River at Cameron Park and Brazos Park East. To protect the lake that serves an area of about a quarter-million people, city of Waco officials have enacted the toughest water restrictions in decades as they brace for more months of drought.

The North Bosque watershed, which spans five counties from McLennan County to Erath County, is almost entirely in “exceptional” drought, the U.S. Drought Monitor’s most severe designation.

So far, 2022 has ranked as Texas sixth-driest year on record for the first seven months of the year, according to National Integrated Drought Information System records dating back 128 years. As of Thursday, 97% of the state is experiencing moderate drought or worse.

This isn’t the first time the river’s waters have dwindled this far, and the history of flooding along the river in the last five years alone demonstrate the power it gains when rainy weather does return. But climate change experts predict hotter summers and bigger rainstorms to come, and city officials are looking for ways to reuse wastewater instead of return it to nature.

The volume of the North Bosque River is at the mercy of how much rain falls in the watershed. The flow can fluctuate wildly given the notoriously fickle weather of North Central Texas.

United States Geological Survey daily flow records at the Valley Mills river gauge, dating back to 1960, illustrate the point. The peak flow for the record drought year of 2011 was 170 cubic feet per second on Jan. 10. In three of the 11 years since then, the gauge has seen readings above 34,000 cubic feet per second, which is comparable to the Brazos River in flood stage at Waco.

The record was 220,000 cubic feet per second on Dec. 21, 1991. During that week, the river destroyed a low-water dam in Clifton, and enough water flowed through Valley Mills to fill Lake Waco more than two times.

Texas State Climatologist John Nielsen-Gammon said the river’s fickle reputation is well-deserved, but rising temperatures are driving it to new extremes that will bring hotter temperatures and more rainfall to Central Texas over time.

“It’s somewhat like Russian roulette in that sense,” said Nielsen-Gammon, a climate science professor at Texas A&M University. “There’s not a guarantee that the worst drought will happen soon, but the odds keep increasing.”

Unlike Russian roulette, the odds get worse with every turn. Nielson-Gammon said broadly speaking, global temperatures have risen about 1.5 degrees Fahrenheit compared to the last century.

During dry periods water will evaporate more quickly, and when rain does fall it will be more intense and more likely to cause floods.

He said that means people living along the river will have to build up defenses against serious floods, invest in water conservation equipment more common in extreme desert climates and prepare for more frequent wildfires during hot, dry periods all at once.

“We will keep having droughts,” Nielsen-Gammon said. “Texas rainfall is rather variable, and the future will likely be hotter than the droughts we have today.”

For the last several months, the bulk of the water flowing down to Lake Waco has been effluent, treated wastewater discharged into the North Bosque River by small towns to the north. During future droughts, even those water sources will be scarcer as those cities start recycling their effluent into drinking water, conserving water instead of relinquishing it back to the river.

Then the next rainy period will start, and the river will grow powerful enough to break dams again.

The headwaters

It’s difficult to pin down the river’s exact starting point. Most maps don’t bother to include it, but the ones that do point to a spot north of Lingleville in Erath County. Following the north and south branches of the North Bosque to their confluence leads to a small, narrow drainage ditch where rainwater and groundwater from the Trinity Aquifer collect.

The river continues south, mostly through cattle pastures, toward Stephenville. With a population of about 21,000, it’s the largest of several small towns along the river, and one of the centers of the Texas dairy industry. It’s also the home of Tarleton State University’s Texas Institute for Applied Environmental Research, which specializes in analyzing above-ground bodies of water, including the North Bosque.

Throughout the 2000s and into the 2010s, the city of Waco and the dairy industry waged battle over dairy waste in the watershed that caused algae blooms in the North Bosque River and Lake Waco. The state of Texas imposed cleanup measures on large dairies, and the city of Waco sued several producers under the Clean Water Act.

The Tarleton State environmental research institute already had a long history of studying the river before the lawsuits. By the end, the river became one of the most-studied bodies of water on Earth, according to Robert Doyle, director of Baylor University’s Center for Reservoir and Aquatic Systems Research, which also was involved in sampling efforts.

“That conflict generated a huge number of requirements for data and TIAER built up their analytic lab to address that, and that’s what they did for more than a decade,” Doyle said.

Doyle said he studied the North Bosque River for the past 20 years, not including his time as a Baylor student. In that time, he said he’s never seen the river as low as it is now.

A trip along the river

The first step to a complete tour of the North Bosque River is deciding what “complete” means.

In some places in Stephenville, the river is only a foot-deep impression in someone’s backyard. In others it cuts through the Earth like a long, meandering trench more than wide enough to drive a car through and full of debris from past floods.

In those parts, the North Bosque’s collection is on display. Pieces of wood and steel that once formed fences litter the riverbed, along with entire dead trees and rusty barbed wire tangled by floodwaters until they resemble tumbleweeds. In one spot, a culvert large enough to walk through and convey stormwater to its destination is full of wasp’s nests and spiderwebs. The pile of thick, dead tree limbs next to the culvert have grown so dry they snap with little effort, like most of the wood in the dry riverbed.

By car, the easiest way to trace the North Bosque River is to start in Lingleville and head east to Stephenville. The river links up with city storm drains north of Stephenville suburbs and cuts directly down to Stephenville City Park, where it enters through what local kids call “the waterfall.”

A few miles downstream of the city park, the river’s rocky, uneven riverbed divides the remaining water into stagnating pools where fish don’t have a prayer. Tree-shaded areas retain enough moisture for mud, but parts of the riverbed exposed to sun either scorch or sprout grass until the river is unrecognizable.

On the river’s banks, trees mark the riparian zones, the long ribbony habitats that run along the edge of the river, providing a home for wild animals and cutting an irregular, overgrown path through miles of uniform, flat pasture.

Following the river reveals a patchwork of dried out and muddy portions intercut with still-flowing areas full of effluent from the seven wastewater treatment plants along its banks. In those spots, day-to-day evaporation is marked by green growth on riverbanks and rocks that were submerged the day before.

According to Doyle, drought is just part of the river’s natural life. Certain kinds of seeds can only germinate in dry conditions, and drought is an important cue for some species to bounce back.

“Even a really bad drought is not inherently a problem,” Doyle said. “Well, it’s inherently a problem for farmers and ranchers, and anyone who wants a shower. But it’s not inherently a problem for the ecosystem.”

Hico and Iredell

On U.S. Highway 281 between Stephenville and Hico, in an area best known for cattle ranches and dairy farms, countless trucks move hay between buyers and sellers at all hours.

Most ranchers treat their cattle as an investment, but at times like this they’re more of a burden, said Kyle Melton, a natural resource specialist with Texas Parks and Wildlife.

During extended droughts, ranchers sell their animals to meat-packing companies en masse, driving down costs. Melton said he was telling cattle owners to thin their herds in May and April. Grazing during droughts can quickly deplete pastures to the point they can take four or five years to recover.

And a round bale of hay that cost $60 in 2015 sells for triple that amount now, which adds up quickly for an animal that eats about 30 pounds daily.

“The immediate problem with not selling off your cows is that you’re forced to feed them, and they eat a lot,” Melton said. “They eat about 3% of their body weight a day.”

Texas Association of Dairymen Executive Director Darren Turleysaid the conditions remind him of serious drought in 2011 and 2012, when he estimates about 200 Texas dairy producers left the industry.

“We’re actually at almost a record high milk price, but we’re not really seeing or feeling that,” Turley said. “We’re just passing it on through to buy feed. Once that price dips back down, we’ll be paying more for feed than we’re making from milk.”

Meridian and Clifton

From Hico, State Highway 6 runs roughly parallel to the river and intersects it just west of Iredell, population 299, an agricultural community also hard hit from the drought.

The river and the road diverge and join up again near the Bosque County seat of Meridian, population 1,376. The town gets about half its drinking water from wells and half from the North Bosque under an arrangement with the city of Clifton, which lies about 10 miles downstream.

The two cities built Clifton’s 40-foot deep off-channel reservoir, also called Clifton Lake, in 2001.

About a month ago, Clifton Public Works Director Clifford Crosby said the reservoir had fallen some 10 feet below capacity and was dropping about 6 inches every five days due to heavy use and evaporation.

Crosby said there is still enough supply to meet the demand for the 600,000 to 700,000 gallons of water a day the city typically uses, and he expects water use to drop by half once summer ends. By then, he can switch entirely to wells if the reservoir remains low.

North of Clifton, the remnants of a previous dam destroyed by catastrophic flooding in 1991 remain in the dusty riverbed, resembling giant discarded building blocks.

Nearby is the new dam, where a pump is stationed to move water to the reservoir and water treatment plant. The pump is still underwater, but running it would suck up what water remains in the river and essentially cause it to flow backward, Crosby said.

In Meridian and other spots along the river, only treated effluent from municipal wastewater plants is flowing into the river. It pools under bridges and provides a haven to some fish. People have figured this out, if the abandoned plastic chairs, beer bottles, tackle and tangled lines are any indication.

“Any flow in there (now), that’s all from the wastewater treatment plants,” Crosby said.

During future droughts, those pockets of water might be more scarce as cities and towns look for ways to conserve the water that comes through their sewer system. Crosby said the drought has prompted his department to start looking into ways of reusing that effluent instead of dumping it back into the North Bosque.

Valley Mills

Continuing down Highway 6 leads to the riverside town of Valley Mills, where several winemakers have set up vineyards over the last 20 years or so. For the last 12 years, 31-year-old Joey Bagnasco has been growing grapes at Valley Mills Vineyard with his family.

He said during wetter years, kayaking down lengths of the North Bosque River is a good way to take a break from his passion.

“There’s some slow moving parts and some stagnant parts. … You’re not going to get whitewater in the river, ever, but when it’s really high you’ll really see it moving,” Bagnasco said.

These days when he drives over the body of water on his way to work it’s more of a still, tiny creek.

“There’s some amazing wildlife if you go especially early in the morning, because it’s the main source of water,” he said. “You’ll see deer and wild hogs and all kinds of animals by the shore.”

Growing grapes in a region of Texas with such varied weather isn’t for the faint of heart, he said.

“Our average weather barely exists. It’s like an average that’s agglomerated from extremes,” Bagnasco said.

He said he consults the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s projections for Texas, which broadly predict the weather will become hotter and wetter over the next few decades, even if on the ground it feels during years like this it would trend toward desert conditions.

“I try to focus on the things we can actually control,” Bagnasco said. “Even if our climate doesn’t get hotter, it’s plenty hot to be a huge challenge. If it does get hotter, or we have more frequent summers like 2011 and this one, then the farming style gets tougher.”

Waco Wetlands

After Valley Mills, the river and the highway diverge, but the quickest way to reach it again is to take the exit for the Lake Waco Wetlands.

After Waco City Council voted to raise Lake Waco by about seven feet in 1998, the city built the wetlands to replace the habitats destroyed in the process.

Today, the wetlands have been dry for months. Turtles and otters have split and fish have been picked off by raccoons and birds, but the habitat is still alive with snakes, nutria and migratory birds like buntings and hummingbirds. Director Nora Schell said the constructed habitat is made for extreme turns like this.

The two electric pumps that move water into the wetland are off, one because it’s positioned too high to reach the dwindling water in the lake and the other because floods buried it under Bosque River mud throughout 2020 and 2021. Even if it could function, it would be off to preserve drinking water for the city because of drought measures, Schell said.

Dry periods are part of the habitat’s natural life cycle, something Schell explains to each group of summer camp kids who come through the wetland for a field trip, she said. In other summers, she would show the group how the plants and soil in the wetland help naturally filter the water that passes through it.

“Today when I talked to the kids I said, ‘Do you think this is still a wetland?’” Schell said. “Some said yes and some said no. It is because it’s still maintaining a habitat. That’s what a wetland does.”

Doyle, who helped direct construction of the wetlands from 2001 to 2003, said he’s seen the wetlands’ other side. In 2017, heavy flooding wiped out much of the wetlands’ plant life and submerged it under five feet of water. That season inspired one of his doctoral students to start studying how wetland plants tolerate floods.

In Doyle’s course on restoration ecology, rivers play a special role as a “highway of natural habitat.”

He said the North Bosque River is lined with old gravel and sand pits on private property, best seen from a bird’s eye view, that could support more habitat restoration projects.

“If you fly over, you see these little depressions that fill up with water when it rains,” he said. “We can totally connect those things to a river and make very nice habitats for some things.”

He said when he first began studying restoration ecology, he believed the best thing to do is return an area to the state it was in before humans interfered. Now, he said he believes in building habitats equipped to withstand the future.

“Early in my career I would have chased someone down the hall with a pitchfork for saying that, because it was blasphemous,” Doyle said. “But watching how things have changed … putting things back the way they used to be would be the wrong approach.”

Lake Waco

When the river’s combined groundwater and effluent make their way past the wetlands, under North River Crossing and into Lake Waco, the city’s water treatment process has already started.

The North Bosque flows into the lake from the north, while the barely-flowing Hog Creek and the Middle Bosque River flow in from the south, but all water sources flow into shallower parts of the lake by design. By the time it reaches the deepest part near Lake Waco Dam, much of the sediment and nutrients in the water settle into the bottom of the lake.

Near the dam, an intake valve draws water from the lake and transfers it to the city’s Dissolved Air Flotation plant, which removes the algae and organic residue that used to make Waco’s water taste and smell foul. Then it’s transferred to Waco’s water treatment plants.

“The biggest variability we deal with is Mother Nature,” Water Quality Laboratory Supervisor Steve Junot said.

Junot said his staff has ramped up water testing in light of the drought. With less water to dilute pollutants, there is a heavier dose of algae and nutrients in the water, but nothing the Dissolved Air Flotation plant can’t handle.

“It’s something we want to keep tabs on, evaluating changes in algal blooms in this hot weather with the potential of nutrients to increase because of concentrating effects on the lake, or resuspension as the lake levels are coming down,” Junot said.

Now, the water is about as high as it would be if the city had never raised the lake levels 19 years ago. Assistant City Manager Paul Cain said it was likely the best $35 million the city ever spent.

“Were that not done, today we would be in stage four (drought restrictions) and everything would be shut down,” Cain said. “Were that not done, we would be in much more dire straits than we are now.”

He said the current drought has driven city management to think about the future of Waco’s drinking water. In the short term, which means 15 to 20 years in water planning, that means using the water rights the city has along the Brazos River near the Riverside Water Treatment Plant.

Junot said the city is re-evaluating how the plant can be outfitted to treat Brazos River water, which has higher salinity and conductivity than the North Bosque River.

The other short-term step is to find new ways to use treated effluent from wastewater plants instead of discharging it.

“Whether it’s climate change or not, you deal with nature’s extremes, whether it’s flood control or planning for water usage,” Junot said.

He said the city plans to bring in engineering firms to lay out what options the city has for water reuse and what they might look like. One of the less costly strategies involves sending treated effluent to industrial users or using it for irrigation.

Another option would be to pipe it back into the Lake Waco watershed and let it run back into the lake. A third strategy would involve pumping the water into underground reservoirs where it can be stored for later use, which would cut back on evaporation compared to pumping into the lake.

Junot said in some dry climates, cities pump treated effluent from the wastewater plant directly back to their water treatment plants to limit evaporation even more, but that strategy comes with a “gross out” factor that no amount of water filtration will cure for some people. Never mind the fact that treated effluent makes up the bulk of the North Bosque River at present and gets treated before it leaves anyone’s tap.

“New water supply is extraordinarily expensive,” Waco City Manager Bradley Ford said. “It also takes a long time to permit and install. So Waco’s short-term is going to be grounded in reuse and conservation.”