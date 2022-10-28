Kelly Palmer to resign Waco council seat Nov. 4

Kelly Palmer has announced she will resign Nov. 4 from the District 4 Waco City Council seat that she has held for less than two years.

Palmer, a licensed social worker and Baylor University adjunct instructor, was elected in November 2020, defeating incumbent Darius Ewing and former Council Member Rick Allen in a special election for an unexpired term. She was unopposed for reelected in May 2021, and her term was set to expire in May 2023.

In a resignation letter submitted to Waco Mayor Dillon Meek and posted on Instagram, Palmer wrote that she put her career on hold so she could serve on the council.

"And while I’m proud to have been a part of the effort to increase the council stipend to $20,000 annually, this is still a far cry from a livable wage," Palmer wrote. "I believe we will not truly see a Waco of the people, by the people, for the people until city council is a full-time, salaried role."

Palmer was appointed this year as mayor pro tem and serves as chair for the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District Board. She has been an advocate for social justice and environmental issues and successfully lobbied for better wages and benefits for city workers.

In a phone interview, Palmer said she stopped working full-time so she could focus on council work, something that was not feasible in the long-term. She said as the city grows, council members take on more responsibilities.

"The talk of the demands on council in the last few years has been a constant conversation," she said. "All of us feel the tension, feel the pull. Each of us is trying to make that work."

When a member steps down between elections, the council typically appoints a replacement to the position.

David Schleicher, a local attorney and former Waco ISD board member, said he plans to apply for the District 4 appointment but will not run for a full term in May. Instead, he said he plans to support Ewing during the May race.

Ewing said he has been working on a campaign for some time and had planned to officially announce his run for the seat after the Nov. 8 midterms. With Palmer's resignation, he has decided to announce within the next day or so.

For me, it comes back to representation of the district and why that's important, why that matters," Ewing said.

Ewing was appointed to the District 4 seat in July 2020 after current Waco Mayor Dillon Meek stepped down from the position.

"It's something I always wanted to come back to," Ewing said.

The council appointed Ewing to fill Meek's unexpired term until that November's elections. The city typically holds its elections in May, but they were delayed in 2020 because of COVID-19. With the shift to November's fuller ballots, turnout in council races dwarfed any city election in the previous decade.

Palmer won in November 2020 with 47% of the vote, to Ewing's 31% and Allen's 22%.

Ewing, a growth operations specialist for the insurance company Clearcover, said Palmer is "really competent and passionate." He said her advocacy for parental leave and higher wages for city employees helped change city policies.