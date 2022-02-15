Lacy Lakeview city secretary to take same role for Waco

City of Waco officials and staff welcomed new City Secretary Michelle Hicks to her new position Tuesday, though she will not start work officially until May.

The longtime Waco resident, who served as both assistant city manager and city secretary in Lacy Lakeview, said she is eager to focus on one area of city government instead of managing multiple departments.

“I think it will be a little bit more challenging,” Hicks said. “Obviously, Waco is a lot larger than Lacy Lakeview, but I am excited.”

Hicks, who worked for the city of Lacy Lakeview for 18 years, said she was born in Waco to a military family, moved frequently and returned to Waco when she was in eighth grade. Her daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter live in Waco as well.

According to a city of Waco press release she is also a member of the Central Texas Municipal Clerks Association, where she served as president for two years; the Texas Municipal Clerks Association, where she is a trustee on the executive borad; and the International Institute of Municipal Clerks.

