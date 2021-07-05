Lacy Lakeview Fire Department welcomes new truck with traditional push-in

Community members gathered last week to help the Lacy Lakeview Fire Department welcome its newest brush truck with a traditional "wet-down and push-in" ceremony.
A crowd watched two trucks hose down the new Brush 3 truck, then helped the volunteer firefighters dry off the truck with commemorative towels before pushing it into the station, a 200-year-old tradition for new firefighting vehicles, Chief Patricia Byars-Faulkner said.
“I think tradition is very very important in the fire service,” Byars-Faulkner told the crowd. “It is part of the foundation that enables us to serve our community and to work closely with our mutual aid partners.”
The tradition of the “push in” dates back to the time when departments had horse drawn steam engines, which were backed into the station, making it easy to hitch up to the horses and respond to fires.
“Back to the 200 years of tradition, have you noticed that all firefighters tend to back into places no matter where they are at. It's tradition,” Byars-Faulkner said.
She invited the community to help the department dry off the new brush truck to represent that the truck belongs to them.
“We've been blessed in every stage of this project,” Byars-Faulkner said.
Donations covered much of the cost, and the department's volunteers built it up themselves.
The gave up hours of personal time, “on top of their jobs, on top of calls for service to this community, on top of time spent with their family,” she said.
The department was able to turn a $6,000 investment from the city into a $140,000 asset, Byars-Faulkner said.
City Manager Keith Bond attended the event and said congratulations were in order.
Bond said a grant that the station brought to the city's attention made the new truck possible.
“Make sure when you see these guys, tell them how much you appreciate it,” Bond said. “Volunteer departments do the same thing, and again to put this in the city’s inventory, it's at no charge. … They did a great job.”
Christy Gomez, of Lacy Lakeview, said she came out to the event to support the department that answered a call at her home during February's winter storm.
Gomez said her oven caught fire while she was baking a pizza for her children. Lacy Lakeview firefighters not only answered the call but left pizzas for her family on the counter without her knowing, a sign that they did not act for praise.
“We are just so grateful for them,” Gomez said.
It is important to show support for the department so firefighters know their community is behind them.
Byars-Faulker said the department could not have put on the event without the community, because the truck does belong to the community.
“I love having them come out because without them we wouldn't have this piece of equipment,” Byars-Faulkner said. “Without them we wouldn’t have the funds to build it. Without them we wouldn't have the support of the city council. Without them we wouldn’t have the talent that we have and without them we really wouldn’t have the volunteers that we have either, so it means the world to me.”
While Byars-Faulker is excited about the new brush truck, she said the department's most valuable assets are the volunteers themselves.
“I would like to point out that as awesome as this vehicle is, how wonderful the tools placed upon it are, the most valuable asset in this vehicle will be the firefighters that ride in it” Byars-Faulker said. “May Brush 3 protect them and deliver them to their destination safely each and every time that it is called to do so.”