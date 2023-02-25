City officials are considering a new lake on Waco Creek as part of a park planned next to the former Floyd Casey Stadium site, and just a short jaunt from Bell's Hill Park, one of the city's oldest.

Parks and Recreation Director Jonathan Cook said plans are still in the conceptual stage as the city is wrapping up a review of Requests for Qualifications from contractors submitting their ideas. Trails and pedestrian bridges would link the new park, which at more than $20 million is expected to represent the city's largest investment in a park, to a $100 million residential and commercial development planned on the former Floyd Casey site across Clay Avenue, to Bell's Hill, and to downtown. The new park will take in and redevelop the Hart-Patterson Track and Field Complex and surrounding area.

“We’re looking at some possibilities that can really make this an outstanding park and a regional destination to complement the development that’s going on,” Cook said.

City staff have floated the idea of damming Waco Creek near the track complex to create a detention pond for kayaks and canoes, and surrounding the area with canopied picnic pavilions, Cook said. The shallow lake would also double as a flood control measure, he said.

“Obviously when you have a water feature in a park, it just makes a lot of sense to capitalize on that,” Cook said.

Fountains in the lake would keep the water from getting stagnant, he said. However, before fully pursuing the idea of a lake, the city will need to conduct environmental and engineering studies to find out what effects impounding the creek water could have.

Other park features officials have discussed include bike pump track, various sports fields and an inclusive splash pad and playground, but none of that is guaranteed until after the park is designed.

The city plans to build a trial along Waco Creek that will lead from the new park through Bell’s Hill Park, also linking up with sidewalks on Mary and Webster avenues and leading into downtown Waco. It is part of a citywide master plan for trails development, aimed at extending bike and pedestrian paths from downtown to the Lake Waco Dam, East Waco, China Spring and the McGregor area.

“How do we create pathways to move people throughout the neighborhood to get to attractions such as our new park, or to downtown?” Cook said.

With the new park, officials also are looking at improvements at the nearby Bell's Hill Park, 2400 Webster Ave., tucked away between houses on Clay Avenue and a railroad track, with Waco Creek splitting it roughly in half. They would remain distinct parks, though only a few blocks would separate them.

Bell's Hill has a playground, three rows of rock amphitheater benches built into a hill and trails near the creek, aged exercise equipment by the trail and the remains of a concrete footbridge that once connected the two banks. Cook said the park needs more frequent maintenance and a new footbridge.

“It’s a beautiful park, but it’s a hidden secret,” Cook said.

Parks maintenance crews come through two or three times a year to clean up the creek bed, but he said that number would have to increase for the project to work because flooding near Bell’s Hill park is frequent, and tends to sweep trash into the creek.

“It’s something we’d definitely keep pristine and looking better,” Cook said.

He said the creek’s limestone outcroppings can be scenic, but first workers will need to “peel back the curtains of trees and undergrowth.”

The new park site is directly across Clay Avenue from the 77-acre former site of Baylor University's Floyd Casey Stadium, the home of its football program until McLane Stadium took its place. The city traded land near McLane for the Floyd Casey site after Baylor demolished the stadium.

The city in 2019 solicited development plans for the site, ultimately picking the Turner Brothers firm. Its plan calls for $100 million in construction to add 240 single-family homes of various sizes, 60 multifamily units and 20,000 square feet of commercial space. The commercial space would be concentrated where the property stretches to Valley Mills Drive.

In addition to the more than $20 million park development and providing the land, planned city contributions include a $19.2 million Tax Increment Financing grant and up to $6.25 million in economic development grants.

Cook said the city is poised to pick a consultant for the new park's final design plans, and he expects construction to start next year.