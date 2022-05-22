Lake Waco nearly 6 feet down; rain needed to avert city drought measures

Lake Waco is at its lowest level since 2013, and barring significant rainfall could drop enough to trigger city drought measures in the next few weeks.

For boaters and swimmers ready to get a jump on summer, that means watching out for stumps and other obstacles now closer to the surface.

For homeowners facing an unseasonably hot and dry May, it means watching out for wasteful watering, city officials said.

"We'd like them to conserve as much as they can," said city of Waco utilities spokesperson Jonathan Echols. "It comes down to outdoor watering. ... I always say the more people will conserve now, the further we can push mandatory restrictions out."

Stage 1 of city's drought contingency plan kicks in when the lake elevation plummets to 455 feet above sea level, or 7 feet below normal.

Even after storms that brought 0.6 inches of rain to Waco Regional Airport on Saturday, the level remained steady at 456.7 feet Sunday, or 5.3 feet low. Echols on Friday estimated that if current trends since September continue, the lake will hit the threshold in the next three or four weeks.

That's assuming no significant rain. The National Weather Service called for a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms late Monday, rising to 80% Tuesday and Wednesday.

Echols said all rain is welcome, but it might take several inches to make a dent in the lake's shortfall.

"It's hard to say, but my thought is we would need several inches just to saturate the ground at this point because the ground is so dry," he said.

In Stage 1 of the city's drought plan, the lake is down to 72% of its capacity. The city will cut off water to its landscaping and begin monitoring customers who are watering excessively, meaning that water is running off their lawns.

Citywide mandatory water restrictions begin at Stage 2, when the lake drops to 452 feet. The city has not had to impose such restrictions in decades, certainly not since the lake's authorized level was raised 7 feet in 2003, Echols said.

Then again, this has been an extreme year. As of Friday, Waco had received only 6.4 inches in 2022, down 8.4 inches from normal rainfall year to date. In April, Waco water customers used 812.9 million gallons of water, the second-highest demand for April in the last decade, barely behind the total for April 2018, city figures show.

Meanwhile, the demand for getting on the water hasn't slacked in the midst of this spring's hot weather, said Mike Champagne, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers lake manager for Lake Waco.

"From a recreation perspective it's tough, because we're limited in some of our facilities," he said.

While boat ramps remain open, day use at Airport Beach is closed because safety concerns caused by low water. Twin Bridges Park has not closed its beach, but there's no water next to it, Champagne said.

"That doesn't mean people can't swim in other areas," Champagne said. "We're encouraging people to be extra careful. When you have low water you have all these unknown hazards."

Likewise, boaters should pay extra attention to hazards that usually would be several feet under water.

"With this drought, when the water is this low, there are a lot of people where people normally could bring their boats in, but there are a lot of hazards, stumps and logs, that are now exposed," he said.

