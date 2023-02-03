The power company that owns Fairfield Lake and surrounding land, including Fairfield Lake State Park, said Friday it has a sale pending with a Dallas developer, but it remains open to continued discussions with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

Texas Parks and Wildlife for decades has leased the park property from Vistra Corp., spending an estimated $72 million on improvements including campgrounds, trails, lighted fishing areas and other infrastructure. But Vistra posted the water and parkland for sale in 2021, later entering a sales contract with Dallas-based Todd Interests.

Selling the land could mean Fairfield and Freestone County lose a traffic generator, and the public loses access to a recreational destination, depending on the buyer’s plans.

“In 2022, we executed a contract with a potential buyer, and we honor our contracts and our commitments,” Vistra spokesperson Meranda Cohn said in a press release. “The buyer has the right to purchase the land under the current contract, and we are unable to terminate the contract.”

Cohn went on to say “the parties are still talking.”

Arch “Beaver” Aplin, who founded the Buc-ee’s convenience store chain and chairs the Texas Park and Wildlife Commission, told the Tribune-Herald he has been in constant contact with the potential buyer, hoping to reach a compromise that saves the park. He said the commission has asked Todd Interests to assign its purchase rights to Parks and Wildlife.

Vistra asked $110 million for the site. Todd Interests has plans to develop large homes and possibly a golf course, Aplin said.

Founder Shawn Todd could not be reached for comment Thursday or Friday, his office saying he had meetings scheduled all day Friday.

“Vistra and Luminant value our strong partnership with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department,” the Vistra press release says. “We are proud to have made this privately-owned land available to generations of Texans for the past 50 years — more than 25 years beyond the original lease and at no cost to the state.

“We aren’t sure exactly what the ultimate outcome will be, but we value our relationship with TPWD and will continue to engage in options as requested.”

The press release says Vistra and its predecessors extended the lease, and even after entering into a sales contract, “we have extended the closing deadline multiple times at the request of TPWD to keep the options open for TPWD and the potential buyer to discuss alternatives.”

It said Vistra has been in regular contact with the parks department throughout “a very slow-moving process” lasting more than four years. It publicly posted the site for sale in 2021, and encouraged the state to submit a bid, “but they did not.”

Vistra in 2018 closed the Big Brown Power Plant for which Fairfield Lake served as a cooling reservoir. That same year Vistra gave notice to Texas Parks and Wildlife that it intended to terminate the lease, effective October 2020.

Meanwhile, Aplin told the Tribune-Herald he and other interested parties met with Vistra in 2018 to discuss purchasing 1,800 acres, including the park, adjacent to the 2,400-acre lake. Aplin said Vistra was not interested in a piecemeal approach.

Whatever the history, Freestone County leaders are attempting to rescue their state park. County Judge Linda Grant signed a proclamation Monday saying it is in the county’s interest that the park remain open to serve residents and tourists alike. The proclamation says 80% of the 82,000 people who visited the park last year were tourists.

Aplin, asked about using eminent domain to acquire the property, said, “Please do not indicate we’re suggesting that. It is a tool we can put in our tool box, but it has not been used in a long, long time, and it’s not an approach you take lightly.”

Eminent domain involves a public entity taking legal action to force the sale of private land for public use. The property owner does receive compensation.

Vistra, in its press release, touted its relationship with Texas Parks and Wildlife and their work together on several projects: a wild turkey restoration program on 10,000 acres of reclaimed mine land in Rusk County; a largemouth bass genetic research program at the Big Brown Mine site in Freestone County; and grassland bird projects in Limestone, Robertson and Hood counties.