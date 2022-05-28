Lane shift on Interstate 35 in Waco to follow Memorial Day weekend

Highway crews beginning Tuesday will take another step toward getting Interstate 35 through Waco set up in its intended form, shifting northbound traffic to newly built lanes from the south end of the project zone to Forrest Street, the Texas Department of Transportation announced.

TxDOT officials recently said the $341 million rebuilding and widening of the interstate is on track to conclude before year’s end, and crews will carry out a major shift following the Memorial Day weekend. The upcoming traffic shift will be the second-to-last move to place southbound and northbound main lanes into their final configurations, according to a TxDOT press release.

Crews with Webber LLC will close I-35’s right northbound lane from 17th Street to Forrest Street from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday. The entrance ramp north of 17th Street will close at 9 a.m. Tuesday and reopen by 6 a.m. June 9, according to the press release.

Meanwhile, crews will close alternating northbound lanes between 17th Street and Forrest Street between 7 Wednesday night and 6 Thursday morning. The adjustments also will require three entrance and exit ramp closures between 5 p.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday, including northbound Exit 335A for Fourth and Fifth streets and University Parks Drive; northbound Exit 337 for Business 77; and the northbound entrance ramp near University Parks Drive.

The jockeying to get northbound traffic onto the new stretch of pavement between 17th Street and Forrest is expected to wrap up by 6 Thursday morning. The remaining shift of that magnitude will involve the stretch between Forrest and Highway 84. North of Highway 84, traffic in both directions already is rolling on new pavement, though it remains limited to two lanes in each direction through the project area.

“Crews plan to shift the remaining northbound I-35 traffic from Forrest Street to US 84 to the newly reconstructed I-35 mainlanes later this summer,” the press release states. “Additional information about closures related to this shift will be shared as work is scheduled.”

Once the 6.7-mile widening and reconstruction project from the north end of Loop 340 to 12th Street wraps up, there will be four lanes in each direction, nine new bridges in each direction, reconfigured entrances and exits, and improvements to access roads and crossings.

The project started in April 2019 with an originally projected finish date of late 2024.

