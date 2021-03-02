Larry Holze to retire as Waco spokesperson after 22 years in role

After 22 years, 860 radio programs, 48 COVID-19 press conferences and more than 300 COVID-19 press releases, city of Waco spokesperson Larry Holze will retire at the end of April.
Holze started his career at Holze Music Co. a family business his father started in 1937. There were stores in Waco, Temple, Killeen and Bryan-College Station. Holze sold the company in 1992, when he also served a one-year appointment on the Waco City Council. He took a job with the city as municipal information director in 1998. He launched the City Talk radio program that has been running 17 years, produced public service announcement videos, and served as the voice of the city’s hold-call spiel.
The city announced his retirement plans during a Waco City Council meeting Tuesday.
“He’s led the department through many transitions over the years as communications has evolved and become increasingly digital and really led the efforts to bring more and more citizens to the table when it comes to public information,” City Manager Bradley Ford said.
Holze’s last day in his position will be April 30, but he said he will most likely stay onboard part-time and serve as an engineer for the city’s cable television station.
“I’m not going to totally step aside, because the city still needs me,” Holze said. “As long as the broadcast network stations are still operating, this channel is going to continue to operate, and there’s a lot of technology that needs to be kept up, maintained and replaced.”
When he started in the late '90s, television was the strongest communication tool at the city’s disposal, Holze said. The Waco City Cable Channel was broadcasting meetings and the occasional concert and was built up over time, with the hiring of videographers and producers, into a 24/7 channel with local programming, he said. Grande Communications offered the city a high-definition channel in December 2008, making it the first high-definition city cable channel in the nation, according to a press release on Holze's retirement.
“From that point, we continued developing exciting programs about the history and the operation of the city,” Holze said.
He said as time has gone on, social media has become the dominant tool for communicating to the public.
“That’s not my expertise, and certainly the fact I’m 76 years old and I have 22 years of leading the team, it’s time for me to stand aside and let someone more attuned to the technologies of today lead this outstanding team I’ve been able to put together,” Holze said.
At one point during the winter storms last month, only he and one coworker still had power and had to run communications usually handled by an eight-person team through much of the disaster, Holze said.
Waco City Council members thanked Holze during their meeting Tuesday.
Council Member Hector Sabido, a general sales manager for Prophecy Media Group, said Holze has a reputation for professionalism that precedes him in Texas media and that he will be missed.
“You have earned this by far. You have been an exceptional leader in this city,” Sabido said.
Council Member Jim Holmes said Holze had a “phenomenal” career, and commended him for the informational videos about city operations. Holmes also referenced a video about recycling that has a "Back to the Future" theme and features Holmes playing Doc Brown and driving his own DeLorean.
“I think I’ve seen the one on interurban railroads maybe 30 times,” Holmes said. “The depth of the breadth of the production you’ve done, the history you’ve kept alive, is fascinating to me.”
Council Member Kelly Palmer said Holze had to manage the compound crises of COVID-19 and the winter storm and routinely slept in his office during the disaster.
“You will be deeply missed and you have deeply earned this rest,” Palmer said.
Council Member Josh Borderud said Holze is a local broadcast legend and his voice is “synonymous” with the city.
“Thank you for everything you’ve done for our city,” Borderud said.
Council Member Andrea Barefield said she has known Holze since her mother, Mae Allison Johnson Jackson, was elected mayor in 2004.
“The depth and breadth of your still, heart and compassion you brought to this job is just boundless,” Barefield said. “We are ever grateful for everything you left on the table and the floor. People who are creative, people who are communicators have to give it all because our world depends on it.”