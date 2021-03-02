Larry Holze to retire as Waco spokesperson after 22 years in role

After 22 years, 860 radio programs, 48 COVID-19 press conferences and more than 300 COVID-19 press releases, city of Waco spokesperson Larry Holze will retire at the end of April.

Holze started his career at Holze Music Co. a family business his father started in 1937. There were stores in Waco, Temple, Killeen and Bryan-College Station. Holze sold the company in 1992, when he also served a one-year appointment on the Waco City Council. He took a job with the city as municipal information director in 1998. He launched the City Talk radio program that has been running 17 years, produced public service announcement videos, and served as the voice of the city’s hold-call spiel.

The city announced his retirement plans during a Waco City Council meeting Tuesday.

“He’s led the department through many transitions over the years as communications has evolved and become increasingly digital and really led the efforts to bring more and more citizens to the table when it comes to public information,” City Manager Bradley Ford said.

Holze’s last day in his position will be April 30, but he said he will most likely stay onboard part-time and serve as an engineer for the city’s cable television station.