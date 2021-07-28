Law enforcement groups back Tetens in McLennan County DA race

"Josh Tetens walked into an open meeting full of officers ready to address concerns. He had real answers to their questions. He also promised to keep McLennan County our county by not imposing ideologies that have crippled law enforcement in our area. This county deserves a prosecutor who will have the backs of its citizens. It takes more than a Facebook profile and a handshake to get this done. It takes boots on the ground. Josh Tetens will work with local officers. … After all, we are all supposed to be on the same team."

Bond also was critical of the DA's office for kicking back cases or dismissing them outright with what he called little to no communication from prosecutors. He also said plea bargains recommended by prosecutors have been unusually lenient under Johnson's watch.

"We all understand that not every case can be tried, and we get that," Bond said. "The plea agreement is an important part of the system. But when you represent the citizens of McLennan County, and traditionally McLennan County has been a tough-on-crime area, these victims are citizens as well. Yes, you have to move cases, and yes, you have to get cases through the system as efficiently as possible. But you also have to take into consideration that these victims will carry that trauma with them forever and they need to feel included and feel like they received some justice, as well."