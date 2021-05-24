Leaders across faith and racial lines gather to pray for Waco's new police chief

Nearly 200 pastors and community leaders bowed their heads and extended their hands Monday morning to pray over the city of Waco and its new police chief.
Chief Sheryl Victorian was the guest of honor at the City Wide Prayer service at Highland Baptist Church that aimed to bridge racial, economic and denomination divides and show support for law enforcement in the county.
John Durham, Highland Baptist Church's senior pastor, said 155 pastors and faith community leaders agreed last year that they should be meeting together to present a message of unity to the greater Waco area in hopes of “pushing back the darkness of racism, violence, and injustice.”
The quarterly event is held at different churches each time, and Monday's event at Highland Baptist had representation from at least eight denominations.
“This time through we wanted to honor our brand-new Waco police chief, Sheryl Victorian, as well as law enforcement,” Durham said.
Waco Mayor Dillon Meek introduced Chief Victorian as a woman of faith and a “praying chief."
Victorian said she was honored to have people praying over her.
“I never want to embarrass God, I never want to embarrass myself, I never want to embarrass my family, and I never want to embarrass the profession of law enforcement, I just don’t,” Victorian said. She said she is happy that the department shares her vision.
“My vision for the city of Waco is to build a model city across this nation for public safety as well as police and community partnership,” Victorian said.
Victorian said the goal is not to receive praise and attention but to be an example for other departments.
The worship service was led by musicians at Highland Baptist, who sang in both English and Spanish.
“We live in a time where there is a lot of division, a lot of uncertainty and maybe a lot of fear and even hatred,” Durham said. “So we felt like for the shepherds of the city to be together, united and pray together, encouraging one another was really important. Not just for our churches but for the entire city.”
Pastor Tom Gutierrez, who pastors alongside his wife Elizabeth at Viento Fuerte Church to a predominantly Hispanic congregation, attended the event and prayed for racial healing in Waco.
“Churches become monocultures and it is kinda like, the Blacks here, the whites here, the Hispanics here and we have to come together to understand that we are one and we serve one God despite our color,” Gutierrez said.
Gutierrez alternately delivered his prayer in both English and Spanish.
Crossroads Fellowship Pastor Cyndi Abbe prayed for clarity and guidance for anyone in a leadership role in the city.
Amongst those in attendance was Hector Sabido, Waco councilman and mayor pro tem. He said being part of the event showed Waco the collaborative efforts between the city government and the faith community, adding that the faith community is very trusted in Waco.
Victorian shared with the crowd her priorities for the department: providing equitable services to the community, increasing the number of positive interactions with the police, and creating a culture of procedural justice within the department.
Victorian asked for prayers to have a good spirit of discernment, for wisdom, for decision-making, and for a sense of unity.
“There is a good quote that I really love that says ‘A good leader takes people where they want to go but a great leader takes people where they don’t necessarily want to go but where they ought to be,’ and there are some places we ought to be,” Victorian said.
Chief Victorian said prayer and understanding is needed at this time as the career of law enforcement has been hit hard in recent years.
“I am grateful that we are in a city that isn’t talking about defunding the police but rather moving the police forward,” Victorian said.
The chief also asked for prayer to be able to get resources the department needs, including hiring more officers. She also asked for prayers for the safety of those currently with the department as well as the community's safety and participation.
“I pray for the protection and the safety and the good decision-making of our police officers,” Victorian said. “It only takes one incident to set us back.”
Chief Victorian said she was grateful for the event and felt blessed to be receiving the prayers.
“I am absolutely honored to have had these many pastors to come out and support not only law enforcement but to pray specifically for me," Victorian said in an interview. "I feel good with the coverage of the spirit of God in this city and our police department."
Victorian said she is making her rounds and attending churches in the area to meet the community and congregations, hoping she finds a church of her own along the way.
“I don’t have a home church yet," she said. "In the midst of sitting down and enjoying services, when the Lord tells me it’s home, I’ll say it is home."