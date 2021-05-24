Leaders across faith and racial lines gather to pray for Waco's new police chief

Amongst those in attendance was Hector Sabido, Waco councilman and mayor pro tem. He said being part of the event showed Waco the collaborative efforts between the city government and the faith community, adding that the faith community is very trusted in Waco.

Victorian shared with the crowd her priorities for the department: providing equitable services to the community, increasing the number of positive interactions with the police, and creating a culture of procedural justice within the department.

Victorian asked for prayers to have a good spirit of discernment, for wisdom, for decision-making, and for a sense of unity.

“There is a good quote that I really love that says ‘A good leader takes people where they want to go but a great leader takes people where they don’t necessarily want to go but where they ought to be,’ and there are some places we ought to be,” Victorian said.

Chief Victorian said prayer and understanding is needed at this time as the career of law enforcement has been hit hard in recent years.

“I am grateful that we are in a city that isn’t talking about defunding the police but rather moving the police forward,” Victorian said.