Leaders celebrate I-35 widening in Waco as work winds down

An era of detours and dust along Interstate 35 in Waco is winding down a year-and-a-half early, and officials marked the occasion with a ribbon-cutting Wednesday.

Representatives from the Texas Department of Transportation, city of Waco, McLennan County, Baylor University, contractor Webber LLC and the Texas Legislature gathered in the shade of the new overpass at Fourth and Fifth streets, celebrating the near-completion of reconstruction and widening of a 6-mile stretch of I-35 between 12th Street and North Loop 340. Work started in the spring of 2019 and is coming to a close well ahead of schedule.

During Wednesday's ceremony, Texas Transportation Commission Chair J. Bruce Bugg said the project is the largest in the Waco District’s history and is “vital” to Texas’ future.

“Right now, the state demographer says we have 29 million Texans, but we’re on the path between now and 2050 to have 47 million Texans,” Bugg said. “We need to be looking ahead. We need to be thinking about where those connections need to be.”

Attendees could take home a strange souvenir to mark the occasion in the form of blue and green chunks of glass, the remnants of a lighting installation removed from under the old I-35 bridge crossing the Brazos River. The two main-lane bridges over the Brazos were among 18 bridges replaced during the project.

The schedule for the $341 million project initially was slated to extend late into 2024, but Webber has steadily beaten time estimates, with $15 million in incentives included in the project for completing various phases on time or early.

Of course, work on I-35 is never truly over. An even larger stretch of I-35 from 12th Street to South Loop 340, dubbed “Waco South” or 4C, initially was set to be part of the project now winding down, but funding constraints led officials to split the work up.

TxDOT Waco District Engineer Stan Swiatek said the 4C phase remains a top priority. About 60% of funding is lined up for that next project, but TxDOT will not have a timeline for the work until all the funding is in place, Swiatek said.

He said he hopes to secure the rest of the funding in August when TxDOT revises its Unified Transportation Program, a plan that lays out projects for the next 10 years. Other high priority projects in TxDOT's Waco District include expanding Interstate 14 in Temple and building a new overpass on Franklin Avenue at its intersection with New Road in Waco to cut down on traffic congestion.

Webber project manager Paloma Fernandez Ruiz said the pedestrian areas under the I-35 bridges where officials gathered for Wednesday's ceremony are some of the most complicated parts of the widening project.

“They’re the ones at the end of the job, normally, and the ones that include the most detail,” she said. “You can see there are different types of concrete and very detailed work.”

Baylor President Linda Livingstone said the completed interstate will give students, especially when walking or biking, an easier time crossing the interstate between the university and downtown.

“But also, as we grow our campus with the Foster Basketball Pavilion, with the Hurd Welcome Center, with the renovations we’re doing on campus, there’s going to be a lot more traffic in the area,” Livingstone said.

She said during football or basketball games, about 4,000 pedestrians cross I-35 at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

“What an undertaking to manage that during construction,” Livingstone said.