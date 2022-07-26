Leaders say McLennan County can afford $3.35M zoo contribution but seek public input

McLennan County commissioners Tuesday learned they could find $3.35 million in the county budget for Cameron Park Zoo without raising the tax rate, but want to pursue public feedback before voting.

A $14.5 million zoo expansion county voters approved overwhelmingly in 2019 now faces a budget shortfall, with zoo backers blaming inflation, unexpected soil testing and later additions to the proposed South African penguin exhibit. The county, city of Waco and the Cameron Park Zoological and Botanical Society would need to pledge $3.35 million each to square the deal.

County Auditor Frances Bartlett outlined Tuesday a plan to tap the permanent improvement fund without threatening the county's fund balance or jeopardizing commissioners' goal of adopting a no-new-revenue tax rate.

Once assured finding the $3.35 million is doable, commissioners voiced concerns about how constituents would receive the news.

"I don't want to hear people saying, 'You bailed the zoo out of a bad deal,'" said Commissioner Ben Perry.

County Judge Scott Felton said he wants to know if voters in 2019 "approved the project or approved the price." Commissioner Jim Smith called the zoo "a wonderful place, an amazing place," but wants to better understand how the funding gap materialized.

The hoofstock barn included in the package is now complete, with big animals such as greater kudu getting settled after a temporary stay at the Fossil Rim Wildlife Center near Glen Rose. But a veterinary and educational complex remains pending, as does the South African black-footed penguin centerpiece. Zoo backers say these will arrive in summer 2024, if the funding gap is filled.

The new estimated costs stands at $22 million, $25 million if parties approve a bid alternate for restrooms and a black-footed cat exhibit. Zoo supporters and the city of Waco, which oversees day-to-day operations, said costs could rise another 15% if inflationary trends hold through 2024.

Commissioner Pat Miller said when the bond issue passed in 2019, she hoped the projects would be completed at or below estimates.

"Today, as I understand it, that will not be the reality," said Miller in an email statement to the Tribune-Herald. "I support the zoo in our community for a host of reasons. Zoos allow for the preservation of endangered species, for educational experiences, and for research opportunities. All of these reasons are why I support finding a solution to the budget shortfall for the education center, veterinary hospital, penguin exhibit, etc.

"However, as the commissioners court moves forward toward a solution, I do not want to secure funding for the expansion project at the risk of the COLA (cost of living allowance) for our retirees," Miller added. "I earnestly feel that the county's financial stability will allow the commissioners court to find a solution that allows for the funding of both these items without raising taxes."

Commissioners have been meeting almost daily, hearing from department heads and discussing a new county budget for fiscal year 2023.

A breakdown of expenses and cost estimates presented to commissioners Tuesday envisioned additional funding totaling $2.2 million to cover tweaks to the proposed South African black-footed penguin exhibit along with a black-footed cat exhibit; rondovals, which resemble grass huts; and plaza seating. Architects suggested these additions following the bond election.

Zoo backers said Tuesday the extras would improve aesthetics, and provide more context for the exhibit "in telling the story of South Africa."

Terri Cox, zoo society director, said Torre Design Consortium president Ace Torre has provided invaluable assistance. He was involved in land planning for the original Cameron Park Zoo that opened in 1993.

The penguin area, said Cox, will give visitors a close-up look at some extraordinary animals and their nesting areas.

She said the zoo society continues to pursue donations, having secured more than $2 million in financial pledges above the $1.2 million it first pledged. Commissioner Will Jones said the society deserves praise for its work.

The budget for the penguin exhibit rose from about $4 million to $6.7 million, including construction, design, soil testing and engineering. The education/veterinary complex once was estimated to cost $8.3 million. Numbers today stand at $14.9 million, with $13.6 million for construction, $933,250 for design and $210,000 for soil testing and engineering.

The hoofstock barn originally carried a $375,000 price, which rose to $930,668, counting construction, design and soil testing.