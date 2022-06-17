Lester Gibson, commissioner and civil rights leader, dies at 74

Lester Gibson, who served 28 years as the first Black McLennan County commissioner since Reconstruction, died Friday after a long illness. He was 74.

During his term as Precinct 2 commissioner from 1990 to 2018, Gibson was known as an advocate for civil rights, minority employment in county government and economic development.

Commissioner Pat Chisolm-Miller, who worked as administrative assistant to Gibson for two decades before succeeding him, said Gibson expanded opportunities for minority leadership.

"He was a brilliant political mind," Chisolm-Miller said. "I don't think anyone else will be able to fill that that booming voice. He was a man of great stature and passion. He was learned, thoughtful and provoking. ... He was visionary. He challenged all of McLennan County to work together to be the best."

Gibson grew up in Teague in Freestone County, where he was high school quarterback. He finished high school at the segregated black A.J. Moore High School in Waco, where he graduated in 1967. He studied sociology at Baylor University, where he graduated in 1974 before joining the Navy and serving in the Vietnam War.

Back in Waco, he worked for the Waco Housing Authority, and in 1988 was elected to a two-year term on the Waco City Council.

During his time as commissioner, Gibson was a founder of the Texas Organization of Black County Commissioners.

Chisolm-Miller credited him for an increase in minority jobs in county government. She said 13% of employees today are Black, compared to 3% when Gibson took office.

Gibson worked for nine years to get a resolution condemning past lynchings in McLennan County on display in the courthouse rotunda, which came to fruition in 2011.

Gibson was highly visible in the community, supporting the championship Gibson Tigers basketball league, hosting the Fred Batts Leadership Luncheon, hosting a community radio talk show with his wife, Coque. Other community leadership included the local NAACP chapter and Eastern Little League.

Chisolm-Miller said Gibson saw a lot of progress in civil rights since his childhood in the Jim Crow era, but he saw it only as a beginning.

"We felt we made a lot of progress, but we still had a lot of work to do," she said. "He was proud of the number of minority and women officials we had, but he knew there was still a lot of work to do on economic equity and building strong minority businesses. ... He was a visionary with a future focus."

Funeral services are pending.