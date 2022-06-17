Lester Gibson, McLennan County commissioner and civil rights leader, dies at 74

Lester Gibson, who served 28 years as the first Black McLennan County commissioner since Reconstruction, died Friday after a long illness. He was 74.

During his term as Precinct 2 commissioner from 1990 to 2018, Gibson was known as an advocate for civil rights, minority employment in county government and economic development.

Commissioner Pat Chisolm-Miller, who worked as administrative assistant to Gibson for two decades before succeeding him, said Gibson expanded opportunities for minority leadership.

"He was a brilliant political mind," Chisolm-Miller said. "I don't think anyone else will be able to fill that that booming voice. He was a man of great stature and passion. He was learned, thoughtful and provoking. … He was visionary. He challenged all of McLennan County to work together to be the best."

Gibson grew up in Teague in rural Freestone County, where he was high school quarterback. He finished high school at the segregated A.J. Moore High School in Waco, where he graduated in 1967. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War and studied sociology at Baylor University, where he graduated in 1975.

Back in Waco, he worked for the Waco Housing Authority as a tenant service coordinator, published two community newspapers, helped organize local protests and worked on political campaigns. In 1988, he was was elected to a two-year term on the Waco City Council, representing District 1, a largely minority district. After that, he was elected to the McLennan County Commissioners Court.

During his time as commissioner, Gibson was a founder of the Texas Organization of Black County Commissioners. By the time he retired in 2018, he was the sole remaining Democrat on the commissioners court.

Chisolm-Miller credited him for an increase in minority jobs in county government. She said 13% of employees today are Black, compared to 3% when Gibson took office.

County Judge Scott Felton said workforce diversity is a lasting legacy of Gibson's time on the commissioners court.

"We've kept that going," he said.

Felton was appointed to fill the term of County Judge Jim Lewis in 2012, and he said Gibson was a strong supporter of the appointment. Even before then, when Felton was chair of the Heart O' Texas Fair board, he appreciated Gibson's support for county bonds to expand the coliseum and equestrian center.

Felton said Gibson shared his enthusiasm for economic development and was vigilant about the county's finances.

"I'll always remember his involvement in his prime days, being involved in the budget process and understanding the details of the budget," he said.

Gibson was unafraid to ruffle feathers as a commissioner or as a community leader.

In 1998, he and his wife, former Waco Independent School Board President Coque Gibson, filed suit against Waco ISD over its policy of holding back students over standardized test scores. The Gibsons lost the case.

Gibson worked for nine years to get a resolution condemning past lynchings in McLennan County on display in the courthouse rotunda, which came to fruition in 2011.

Gibson was highly visible in the community, supporting the championship Gibson Tigers basketball league, hosting the Fred Batts Leadership Luncheon, and hosting a community radio talk show with his wife. Other community leadership included the local NAACP chapter and Eastern Little League.

Chisolm-Miller said Gibson saw a lot of progress in civil rights since his childhood in the Jim Crow era, but he saw it only as a beginning.

"We felt we made a lot of progress, but we still had a lot of work to do," she said. "He was proud of the number of minority and women officials we had, but he knew there was still a lot of work to do on economic equity and building strong minority businesses. … He was a visionary with a future focus."

Funeral services are pending.