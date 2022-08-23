Lester Gibson Way renaming of Washington Avenue segment gets board OK

Part of Washington Avenue downtown is closer to being renamed for long-serving McLennan County commissioner and civil rights advocate Lester Gibson, who died in June.

The Waco Plan Commission voted Tuesday to recommend renaming a portion of Washington Avenue, from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to Sixth Street, as Lester Gibson Way. The measure is honorary and will not change any addresses, according to Plan Commission Director Clint Peters. After a two-year term on the Waco City Council, Gibson served as a county commissioner from 1990 to 2018.

Plan Commission meetings rarely draw crowds, but the Bosque Theater in the Waco Convention Center was full of Gibson’s family, friends and colleagues who stood in support of the measure. The stretch to be named in Gibson's honor starts at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, which Gibson helped rename, and it continues past Waco City Hall and the McLennan County Courthouse.

Lea Ann Edwards, wife of former Rep. Chet Edwards, spoke about her and her husband’s admiration for Gibson, Gibson’s experiences growing up in Texas during segregation, graduation from Baylor University and his eventual career as McLennan County’s first Black commissioner since Reconstruction.

“He fought hard for his constituents and especially for minorities whose voices had far too long gone unheard, and what a voice he had,” Edwards said. “His booming voice was always used to persuade others that we are all God’s children and should all be treated as such.”

Edwards said rather than avoiding stepping on toes, Gibson was one to step on the toes of anyone who got in the way of providing for his constituents.

“And that included Chet’s toes,” she said. “And it was always for the right reasons.”

McLennan County Commissioner Patricia Chisolm-Miller, who worked for Gibson for 23 years before succeeding him, gave her thanks to the Waco Plan Commission for approving the honor.

“As a young boy growing up in Teague, he had some experiences that I could only have respect for,” Chisolm-Miller said in an interview after the meeting. “But it didn’t make him bitter. It made him motivated. He had this passion, that things could change. He wanted us as a community to be better.”

She said she learned just how much commitment a life of public service requires. She said he was a “tower of a person” who commanded attention, but his real defining trait was his tenacity.

“Sometimes when I think of an issue that may not necessarily have an easy or fast resolution, I know it’s just going to take time,” she said. “But right temporarily defeated is still stronger than evil triumphant.”

Chisolm-Miller said he spent nine years advocating for a formal resolution condemning local lynchings to be placed in the rotunda of the McLennan County Courthouse. After enough commissioners who opposed the display had left the commissioners court, the resolution went up in 2011, right next to a 1969 mural that depicts a noose in a tree between two buildings that represent Waco City Hall and the courthouse. The city of Waco passed a similar resolution.

Chisolm-Miller said Gibson first made the suggestion when the murals in the courthouse came off the walls for refurbishment.

“He said ‘You do realize you have to make a statement, you can’t just put it back up and not say something about it,’” Chisolm-Miller said.

Peters said City Council Member Andrea Barefield’s initial request to rename the street highlighted the fact the city does not have a formal process for requesting honorary street names. He said the Plan Commission will create one over the next few months.