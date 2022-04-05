LGBTQ community, allies call for Waco City Council action to support queer, trans residents

A group of queer people and their allies who call McLennan County home asked the Waco City Council on Tuesday to recognize and include the LGBTQ community, especially transgender people, in discussions about Waco’s present and future.

More than 10 people spoke and at least 30 more came in support of the effort, which was organized by Waco Pride Network and inspired by the Transgender Day of Visibility held March 31. It was also in response to a wave of anti-LGBTQ legislation across multiple states and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s recently published opinion stating gender-affirming health care for children should be considered child abuse under Texas law.

“I’ve been a resident of Central Texas for all but one of my 30 years. I grew up in a time when it was expected that the gays and theys would move away as soon as they could,” said Cal Schlumpf, a 30-year-old Clifton resident and Clifton Main Street board member. “But I love my home, I work tirelessly to make it a better place for everyone, and I wasn’t any less trans when you didn’t know I was here.”

Schlumpf said since he began transitioning a year ago he has become used to being the one to start conversations around LGBTQ acceptance in his community of about 3,500 people.

“I think I’m going to use a unique position by having a foot on both sides of this line,” he said in an interview before the city council meeting Tuesday. “I work with local government on a regular basis. I also understand this from a trans perspective and how important it is, especially in rural areas, for trans adults and trans youth to feel like they have a place in their local community.”

Schlumpf, a manager at Leon’s Floor Covering in Clifton, said in his experience about a third of people want to avoid the conversation altogether, but most people came to him with questions and ideas about how to make the town more welcoming to LGBTQ people.

“I believe that that’s the first step in combating this kind of misinformation and fear mongering,” Schlumpf said.

Jeffrey Vitarius, communications chair for Waco Pride Network, spoke about legislation in Florida preventing teachers from teaching children about gender or sexual identity, comparing it to Paxton’s opinion and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s follow-up directive.

“The intent of these actions are clear: to silence us, to scare us, to erase us from the public square,” Vitarius said. “We are here today in part to show that these efforts will not succeed in Waco, and to ask you to join us in making that clear.”

Vitarius laid out four requests for Waco City Council members: to pass a proclamation recognizing Pride Month, adopt a nondiscrimination ordinance similar to one passed recently by Denton, consider the local queer community in the city’s economic development strategy and use their platforms to help LGBTQ residents’ voices be heard.

“Affirmative welcome is quickly becoming an expectation of young professionals and large corporations that might be looking to invest on the I-35 corridor,” Vitarius said. “SpaceX sponsored last year’s pride (parade). We cannot be expected to join the larger markets in Texas without adopting their pro-queer stances. In all of this, we are not asking for expressions of your personal opinion but rather a public expression of our existence and our right to be a part of this community.”

He said according to The Trevor Project, a queer youth attempts suicide every 45 seconds. While the vast majority of people who attempt suicide every year survive, LGBTQ people and transgender people in particular make up a disproportionate number those attempts.

Victoria Brumbaugh, a transgender mother to a nonbinary teenager, said hostile laws mean being herself is a political act whether she wants it to be or not, and trans children are especially vulnerable.

“In fact, it should be noted, all of these bills were roundly denounced by an overwhelming majority of every major medical organization in this country,” she said. “I am not fond of the fact that debating the rights of trans people in this country involves calling upon science, but here we are anyway.”

Brumbaugh said she knew she was a girl by the age of 9 but hid the truth knowing she would not be safe if she came out to her parents. Keeping herself hidden left her miserable and suicidal, she said.

“I had to shove it down to the deepest darkest place I could find in my soul,” she said. “I didn’t feel right, but I had to do it in order to survive. I got pretty good at it after a while … but after the months and years, it tore apart my psyche. I couldn’t deny myself anymore.”

She said after beginning her transition, she was freer and happier, and while many people left her life she found an accepting community that values her for who she is. Brumbaugh said people often come to her for advice about their own transition or ways to support a transgender loved one through theirs.

“I remember that feeling of deep isolation and loneliness, and I never want a single person to ever feel that way,” Brumbaugh said. “Sometimes, I help by just being myself in public. I can teach others it’s not weird, and that we are just regular people. This is actually something our whole LGBTQ+ community does every day.”

Kimberly Trippodo, a licensed counselor and social worker for Waco Family Medicine, spoke about the the importance of gender affirming care.

“From a mental health perspective, gender affirming care allows for congruence, self-actualization, individuation, authenticity, releasing shame, values clarification, identity discovery, acceptance, reduced trauma, safety, autonomy and more,” Trippodo said. “Every professional association of psychotherapists supports gender affirming care.”

She said that without that care, trans teenagers are at risk for death by suicide.

“Lack of affirmation increases suicide risk,” she said. “Other risks for transgender youth are homelessness, abuse, bullying, hate crimes, isolation, career obstacles and more. How certain must a young person be, to knowingly, bravely face that risk?”

Trippodo cited the Endocrine Society’s guidelines for puberty blockers and hormone treatments.

“The hoops a patient is required to jump through are daunting, allowing only the patients certain of the need for medical intervention to forge ahead. Obstacles existed prior to any political involvement in the matter,” Trippodo said.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.