Linda Ethridge, water warrior and VA champion as mayor, dies at 78

Linda Ethridge, the Waco mayor who led relentless battles to stop upstream dairies from fouling the city's water supply and stop the federal government from closing Waco's Veterans Affairs hospital, died Saturday. She was 78.

Ethridge's two terms as mayor, from 2000 to 2004, followed a long civic resume, including service on the Waco Independent School District board of trustees from 1984 to 1990, and service as District 5 Waco City Council member from 1993 to 2000. She later co-founded the education advocacy group Texas Kids Can't Wait.

As Waco mayor, Ethridge demonstrated how to use the position to set a focused agenda and fight at the state and federal level for Waco's interests, those who worked with her said. Ethridge was known for working at least 40 hours a week in the position, which was unpaid.

"She was the right mayor for the right time," said retired Waco city manager Wiley Stem, who served as assistant city manager in the Ethridge era and worked with her on projects to raise Lake Waco and curtail dairy pollution in the North Bosque River watershed.

"She wanted to make a difference for the Bosque River and Lake Waco, and she did, both in the water quality of the North Bosque and the pool rise," he said, referring to the project to raise the lake's authorized level by 7 feet in 2003.