Lions Park future in limbo as condition continues to deteriorate

John Tipton, Lions Club immediate past president, said no one wants to see the park close for good, but there are no easy answers about how to breathe life back into it.

"We have all come to the conclusion that we have got to get busy on it if we want it to be successful," Tipton said. "I don't know what that is going to take, and I would be remiss if I said I did. But there needs to be a new beginning. I think everyone wants the same things. We just have to get our heads together and get the right people involved and move it forward.

"I don't think anybody is out to do it in. We just have to do it right. Part of our problem is lack of cash flow. We haven't had cash flow since this time last year."

Ford said the city cannot allow the park to operate in an "unsafe manner," and the path the city takes will depend on the its discussions with the Lions Club and possibly others.

"I think all of us who drive by there recognize the Lions Park that is in our memories from generations ago is not what it is today in terms of the facility’s condition," Ford said. "We want to have a vibrant public space for families and kids. I think any scenario that we look at for the redevelopment of that space will need city money.