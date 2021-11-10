Lions Park Kiddieland rides, equipment on auction block

Plans for the overhaul are yet to be formed, and a community committee is set to be assembled next month and start meeting in the new year.

In the meantime, the auction will set the city up to clear the site.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the train caboose had the highest bid, at $3,000. The air-conditioned car, from a full-size train, not the small one that circled the park, has been renovated to host birthday parties. Other lots are for entire buildings, including the concession stand and bathroom facilities. Winning bidders will be able to salvage what they can from the buildings.

“I think it will do excellent,” Henkelman said. “We’ve had a lot of responses on it, and we still have a lot of advertising to do on it, so there’s tons of room for more people to register and start bidding.”

Henkelman said the club is keeping certain items, like a stone lion’s head fountain, for posterity and possible future use at the park.

At 7 p.m. Nov. 18, the lots will start closing at a rate of three per minute until the auction is complete. Henkelman said anyone with questions about items can call her at 254-315-8630.