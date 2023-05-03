Community members at the first public input meeting on the future of Lions Park expressed their desire to infuse the old with the new, asking for memorable features of the park's past to be brought back to life. Waco parks officials hosted the first work session Wednesday to gauge public interest in its pursuit to revamp one of Waco's most beloved spaces.

The Kiddieland attraction and other amenities at the park, which sits on 10 acres along Bosque Boulevard and New Road, have been demolished and their remnants towed away, leaving green space open for public use. The park opened up for only a few days in the summer of 2021 after struggling to rebound from shutdowns in 2020, and the Lions Club and city announced plans that summer to clear the site and restart from scratch. Parks and Recreation Director Jonathan Cook said since the clearing work wrapped up and fencing around the park came down he has seen some use from picnickers, people with metal detectors, dog owners and a Little League team.

Cook said the city was going into Wednesday’s “clean slate meeting” with no preconceived notions and an open mind. It is the first of four meetings scheduled through August to collaborate with the public and understand what worked in the past, what Waco’s needs are, what people find attractive and what the current trends are, he said.

The second public meeting in June will present three initial diagrams, the third later in June will offer two concept plans with renderings, and the fourth meeting in August will finalize the concept and construction plans. Cook said it will likely be another nine months to a year before any construction of amenities begins.

A communitywide survey will also be posted online next week and remain available for six weeks before decisions are made for the park’s future.

“Tonight is an official kickoff for community engagement which is of utmost import for this project,” Cook said before Wednesday's meeting.

Rather than presenting set options, Cook said he hopes to gauge the public’s interest in early meetings. He will give honor to the park’s past and features the community remembers most, but wants to open the conversation to reimagine what could go at the site.

Lions Park, opened in 1952 by the Waco Founder Lions Club, first featured youth ballfields. During the 1950s a pool, advertised as the largest all-tile swimming pool in Texas, was added to the park.

In 1965 the amusement park Kiddieland was added to the site, remaining open until the park’s closure in 2021. The amusement park expanded in 1972 to include the famous Super Slide, which was dismantled in 2018, and in the 1990s the swimming pool was converted for use by a short-lived bumper boats operation.

The small train that circled the park, its carousel and a couple other commemorative pieces remain in storage for potential use in the redevelopment.

Some design considerations shared at Wednesday’s meeting include:

Recognizable gateways and sculptures

A performance pavilion

Flexible activity lawn space for gatherings, art exhibitions and year-round events

Children’s active play area or outdoor learning opportunities

Adult functional play areas, like hammocks or adult-size playground features

Gaming, like life-size chess or a putting green

A dog park

Interactive or serene water features

Picnic, barbecue and other outdoor dining space

Market kiosks

Solar-paneled technology and tech hubs.

Cook said there are many parks to look at as case studies, some with more modern styles and some with vintage features. But before deciding how the park will look Cook said he wants to make sure it is in line with the community’s vision, as the city has made a commitment to the need and desire for a park in the area.

Mayor Dillon Meek shared Cook’s sentiment after an informal report at the April 4 city council meeting. He said it is important the Lions Park redevelopment is a community-led project.

“Every park in Waco has some element of nostalgia and some element of care, but of all the parks — especially for people who grew up in this community — I have seen people show deep emotion over the future of this park and we’re excited to really partner with our community in the visioning process as well as getting this park constructed,” Meek said. “And so this is going to be a team effort for our whole city and I look forward to seeing that process through.”

The city selected design consultant OJB Landscape Architecture and Dallas-based public relations firm K Strategies to assist in the community engagement and design process.

OJB played a large role in in the design of Klyde Warren Park, a monumental and nationally recognized park that stretches over a freeway in Dallas, Cook said. K Strategies has experience with community engagement from the redevelopment of Fair Park, which hosts the Texas State Fair every year.

Waco has already allocated some funding to the remediation of the site and the design process. However a price tag on the whole project will not be available until the city has a better understanding of the full scope of the project and potential phasing, Cook said. When the city and Lions Club announced plans in July 2021 to overhaul the site, the city committed $2 million for the process.

Meeting comments

In an on-site survey, attendees of Wednesday's meeting ranked play equipment at the park most important, followed by water features, picnic and recreation areas, community space and walking and biking paths. They ranked fields and courts last on their priority list.

In a few words, residents said their ideal day at the park would be quiet, laid back, relaxing, refreshing, entertaining and safe. They emphasized time with family, children and grandchildren.

Guests at the workshop rallied around the idea of reimplementing new-and-improved versions of original features, like the train, Super Slide and carousel.

John Linda, who installed the train with his father in the summer of 1976 and worked on it until the park's closure, attended the meeting. His children grew up in the park and worked at Kiddieland.

Linda said he was part of the crew that moved all the trains and railroad tracks, which cannot be easily acquired new these days, into storage. He said all the pieces are there and he would like to see a track in the new park's vision, even if it is not as long as the original.

Members of the Junior League of Waco, Debbie Luce, Camille Johnson and Jill McCall, hope the carousel, which was paid for, decorated and donated by the league, would make a return from storage.

The group said they would like some free amenities for all children of the 76707 ZIP code to enjoy and believe the community would be willing to provide funding for the project through a buy-a-brick type campaign.

Materials from the meeting should be available online this week, along with a survey to gather community input.