Lions Park to be cleared out, revamped; Waco chipping in $2 million

Lions Park and Kiddieland will be cleared out to give the park dating to 1952 a fresh start under new management.

The Waco Founder Lions Club and city of Waco announced plans Tuesday for an extensive revitalization project in partnership with other local organizations. The city plans to contribute $2 million for the work.

All rides and structures will be removed from the park over the next several weeks, Waco Chief of Staff Ashley Nystrom said. The city, which leases 11 acres to the park for $1 per year, will take point on the project, setting up a guiding committee of community members and finding a master planner for the renovations.

This is the first step in a larger plan, said John Tipton, Lions Park Trust Board member and immediate past president of the Waco Founder Lions Club.

“We’re really looking to step it up and make it more than it was,” Tipton said.

Waco Mayor Dillon Meek said the city plans to get input from children on the design of the park and what attractions it should have.

“After all, this park is for the children of our community,” Meek said.