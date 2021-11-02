 Skip to main content
Local election results around McLennan County: Nov. 2, 2021
Local election results around McLennan County: Nov. 2, 2021

Note: Election results are not final until canvassed.

WACO ISD

Proposition A, $355 million school bond

For — 2283 — 58.86%

Against — 1596 — 41.14%

CONNALLY ISD

Proposition A, $39 million school bond

For — 401 — 46.25%

Against — 466 — 53.75%

BRUCEVILLE-EDDY

Mayor

Linda Owens — 106 — 61.99%

Phil Reyna — 65 — 38.01%

City council, vote for 2

David Browder — 70

Mavis E. Salladay — 42

Dottie Coker — 19

Connally Bass — 100

Richard Prater — 97

MOODY

Aldermen, vote for 3

Brannon Chatham — 30

Sunshyne Hendrix — 4

Jennifer Houghton — 53

Keller Hendricks — 27

Josh Richter — 46

Karla Alton — 66

RIESEL

City council, vote for 3

Bobby Dieterich — 67

"Bimbo" Marshall Shaw — 76

Jeanne Lehrmann — 70

Kooper Sjolander — 73

ROBINSON

City council, place 1

Jimmy Rogers (unopposed) — 559

City council, place 3

Steve Janics (unopposed) — 551

City council, place 5

Michael Baker — 279 — 43.12%

Brittany Lynn McLean — 368 — 56.88%

WEST

Mayor

Tommy Muska — 209 — 73.59%

John Trigger Wiley — 75 — 26.41%

City council, vote for 2

Jimmy Doherty — 138

Cody L. Harris — 151

David Pratka — 152

Chris Chadwick — 51

RIESEL ISD

School board, vote for 3

Justin Curtis — 101

Heather Branch — 136

Deanna Davis — 132

School board, unexpired term

Miranda Sjolander — 118 — 56.19%

Corey Z. Evetts — 92 — 43.81%

Source: McLennan County Elections Office // Note: Election results are not final until canvassed.

