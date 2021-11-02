Local election results around McLennan County: Nov. 2, 2021

Note: Election results are not final until canvassed.
WACO ISD
Proposition A, $355 million school bond
For — 2283 — 58.86%
Against — 1596 — 41.14%
CONNALLY ISD
Proposition A, $39 million school bond
For — 401 — 46.25%
Against — 466 — 53.75%
BRUCEVILLE-EDDY
Mayor
Linda Owens — 106 — 61.99%
Phil Reyna — 65 — 38.01%
City council, vote for 2
David Browder — 70
Mavis E. Salladay — 42
Dottie Coker — 19
Connally Bass — 100
Richard Prater — 97
MOODY
Aldermen, vote for 3
Brannon Chatham — 30
Sunshyne Hendrix — 4
Jennifer Houghton — 53
Keller Hendricks — 27
Josh Richter — 46
Karla Alton — 66
RIESEL
City council, vote for 3
Bobby Dieterich — 67
"Bimbo" Marshall Shaw — 76
Jeanne Lehrmann — 70
Kooper Sjolander — 73
ROBINSON
City council, place 1
Jimmy Rogers (unopposed) — 559
City council, place 3
Steve Janics (unopposed) — 551
City council, place 5
Michael Baker — 279 — 43.12%
Brittany Lynn McLean — 368 — 56.88%
WEST
Mayor
Tommy Muska — 209 — 73.59%
John Trigger Wiley — 75 — 26.41%
City council, vote for 2
Jimmy Doherty — 138
Cody L. Harris — 151
David Pratka — 152
Chris Chadwick — 51
RIESEL ISD
School board, vote for 3
Justin Curtis — 101
Heather Branch — 136
Deanna Davis — 132
School board, unexpired term
Miranda Sjolander — 118 — 56.19%
Corey Z. Evetts — 92 — 43.81%
Source: McLennan County Elections Office // Note: Election results are not final until canvassed.