Local election results: May 1, 2021
Upsets mark Waco, Midway school board races
Voters OK bonds for Mart and China Spring ISDs; Hewitt and Robinson charter revisions pass
Holmes reelected to Waco City Council in 4-way race

Note: Results are not final until canvassed.

Waco City Council

Jim Holmes1,56167.87%
Alan Northcutt50121.78%
Royce Montgomery1416.13%
Charra Burns974.22%

Bellmead City Council

Precinct 1
Karen Coleman1551.72%
Laura Guy1448.28%
Precinct 2
Travis Gibson5363.10%
Melvin Cleveland3136.90%
Precinct 5
Bryan Winget3850.67%
Doss Youngblood2432.00%
Brandon Bledsoe1317.33%

Beverly Hills Council

Mayor
Lucy Miramontez-Sanchez1851.43%
David Gonzales1748.57%

Lacy Lakeview City Council

3 at-large
A. "Niecey" Payne53
Robert (Bob) Plsek47
Barbara Seitz41
Bruce D. Bundrant36

McGregor City Council

Ward 3
Steve Dutschman4853.33%
David C. Taylor4246.67%
at-large
Sherry Adams12956.09%
Tony Ocampo10143.91%

Midway ISD

Colin Witt65845.16%
Tom Pagel64043.93%
Mike Benson1127.69%
Joseph N. Alexander473.23%

Waco ISD

Stephanie Ybarra-Korteweg33861.68%
Jessica King Gereghty21038.32%
At-large
Keith Guillory1,190
Robin Houston723
Rebecca Wright364
Jennifer Hargrove143

Bosqueville ISD

3 at-large
Jeff Bird159
David McNamara136
Heath Jackson135
Jim Brejcha93
Jarred C. Hankhouse23

Connally ISD

Place 7
Trey Copeland9661.15%
Deneece Ferrales6138.85%

Crawford ISD

2 at-large
Cory Westerfeld11344.66%
Nathan Lammert11244.27%
Chris Spanos2811.07%

Lorena ISD

3 at-large
Kristi Rowan Humphreys304
Sue Woody303
Greg Hansen265
Russ Johnson203
Steve Glaser179

China Spring ISD

Place 4
Trey Oakley80483.32%
Ethan Painter16116.68%
For73669.90%
Against31730.10%
For68965.43%
Against36434.57%

Mart ISD

2 at-large
Russel Carroll179
Sarah Sue Dieke160
Henry Witt III90
For22988.42%
Against3011.58%
For22386.10%
Against3613.90%
For20982.61%
Against4417.39%

City of Robinson

Proposition 1, remove home rule transition language
For11883.69%
Against2316.31%
Proposition 2, remove conflicts with state law
For12086.33%
Against1913.67%
Proposition 3, renumbering and gender-neutral language
For11380.71%
Against2719.29%
Proposition 4, direct election of mayor and six council members at-large
For11280.58%
Against2719.42%
Proposition 5, mayor as a separate, elected office
For12387.86%
Against1712.14%
Proposition 6, revise election years
For11280.58%
Against2719.42%
Proposition 7, appointment of city secretary by city manager
For9165.47%
Against4834.53%
Proposition 8, remove appointment of city secretary by city council
For9265.71%
Against4834.29%
Proposition 9, clarify November elections, called by ordinance
For11684.06%
Against2215.94%
Proposition 10, contract with county for elections
For11382.48%
Against2417.52%
Proposition 11, restrict candidates to only one city council race
For11784.17%
Against2215.83%
Proposition 12, require resignation of council members planning to run for mayor
For10575.54%
Against3424.46%
Proposition 13, require majority vote for city council instead of plurality
For11281.16%
Against2618.84%
Proposition 14, property tax assessment/collection in accordance with state law
For12086.96%
Against1813.04%
Proposition 15, empower city to confer public utility franchises
For11180.43%
Against2719.57%
Proposition 16, change composition of planning and zoning commission
For11583.33%
Against2316.67%
Proposition 17, require city council to organize, empower planning and zoning commission
For11684.67%
Against2115.33%

City of Hewitt

Proposition 1, remove outdated language related to previous charters
For31682.51%
Against6717.49%
Proposition 2, remove conflicts with state law
For33687.96%
Against4612.04%
Proposition 3, renumbering and gender-neutral language
For30078.53%
Against8221.47%
Proposition 4, require council candidates to have six months residency in ward
For36193.77%
Against246.23%
Proposition 5, provide for elections on state general election dates
For34289.53%
Against4010.47%
Proposition 6, contract with county for elections or compliance in non-contracted elections
For32986.35%
Against5213.65%
Proposition 7, candidate applications and qualifications governed by state law
For34089.01%
Against4210.99%
Proposition 8, revise city manager's discretionary purchasing limit from $3,000 to one set by ordinance
For26669.63%
Against11630.37%
Proposition 9, require competitive bidding as required by state law
For32083.99%
Against6116.01%
Proposition 10, clarify unbudgeted emergency purchase powers of city manager
For31783.86%
Against6116.14%
Proposition 11, update taxation practices to reflect contract with county
For31082.45%
Against6617.55%
Proposition 12, change composition of planning and zoning commission
For32085.79%
Against5314.21%
Proposition 13, require city council to organize, empower planning and zoning commission
For31584.45%
Against5815.55%
Proposition 14, change composition of zoning board and adjustment
For31885.25%
Against5514.75%
Proposition 15, empower city to confer public utility franchises
For31083.33%
Against6216.67%
Proposition 16, revise requirements for performance and payment bonds for contracts
For31284.32%
Against5815.68%

Unopposed races

Waco ISD, Place 1 — Jeremy Davis
Midway ISD, Place 4 — Brady Alvord
China Spring ISD, Place 4 — Jeff Bradburn
Connally ISD — Keith Black Sr., Place 5; Steven Carter, Place 6
Mart ISD (unexpired term) — Charlnise Alfaro
Beverly Hills City Council — Donate Sanchez
Hewitt City Council — Michael Bancale, at-large; Charlie Turner, Ward 1; Bob Potter, Ward 2; Erica Bruce, Ward 3
Lacy Lakeview, Mayor — Sharon Clark
McGregor City Council, Ward 1 — Andrew J. Henderson Sr.
Waco City Council — Hector Sabido, Place 2; Kelly Palmer, Place 4
McLennan Community College — Earl Stinnett Sr., District 2; Ricky Turman, District 4; K. Paul Holt, District 6

