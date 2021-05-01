Local election results: May 1, 2021

Note: Results are not final until canvassed.
Waco City Council
District 5
|Jim Holmes
|1,561
|67.87%
|Alan Northcutt
|501
|21.78%
|Royce Montgomery
|141
|6.13%
|Charra Burns
|97
|4.22%
Bellmead City Council
|Precinct 1
|Karen Coleman
|15
|51.72%
|Laura Guy
|14
|48.28%
|Precinct 2
|Travis Gibson
|53
|63.10%
|Melvin Cleveland
|31
|36.90%
|Precinct 5
|Bryan Winget
|38
|50.67%
|Doss Youngblood
|24
|32.00%
|Brandon Bledsoe
|13
|17.33%
Beverly Hills Council
|Mayor
|Lucy Miramontez-Sanchez
|18
|51.43%
|David Gonzales
|17
|48.57%
Lacy Lakeview City Council
|3 at-large
|A. "Niecey" Payne
|53
|Robert (Bob) Plsek
|47
|Barbara Seitz
|41
|Bruce D. Bundrant
|36
McGregor City Council
|Ward 3
|Steve Dutschman
|48
|53.33%
|David C. Taylor
|42
|46.67%
|at-large
|Sherry Adams
|129
|56.09%
|Tony Ocampo
|101
|43.91%
Midway ISD
Place 3
|Colin Witt
|658
|45.16%
|Tom Pagel
|640
|43.93%
|Mike Benson
|112
|7.69%
|Joseph N. Alexander
|47
|3.23%
Waco ISD
District 2
|Stephanie Ybarra-Korteweg
|338
|61.68%
|Jessica King Gereghty
|210
|38.32%
|At-large
|Keith Guillory
|1,190
|Robin Houston
|723
|Rebecca Wright
|364
|Jennifer Hargrove
|143
Bosqueville ISD
|3 at-large
|Jeff Bird
|159
|David McNamara
|136
|Heath Jackson
|135
|Jim Brejcha
|93
|Jarred C. Hankhouse
|23
Connally ISD
|Place 7
|Trey Copeland
|96
|61.15%
|Deneece Ferrales
|61
|38.85%
Crawford ISD
|2 at-large
|Cory Westerfeld
|113
|44.66%
|Nathan Lammert
|112
|44.27%
|Chris Spanos
|28
|11.07%
Lorena ISD
|3 at-large
|Kristi Rowan Humphreys
|304
|Sue Woody
|303
|Greg Hansen
|265
|Russ Johnson
|203
|Steve Glaser
|179
China Spring ISD
|Place 4
|Trey Oakley
|804
|83.32%
|Ethan Painter
|161
|16.68%
Proposition A — $38.9 million for new elementary school
|For
|736
|69.90%
|Against
|317
|30.10%
Proposition B — $18.3 million for new multipurpose facility
|For
|689
|65.43%
|Against
|364
|34.57%
Mart ISD
|2 at-large
|Russel Carroll
|179
|Sarah Sue Dieke
|160
|Henry Witt III
|90
Proposition A — $12 million for school upgrades, technology
|For
|229
|88.42%
|Against
|30
|11.58%
Proposition B — $5 million for stadium, equipment
|For
|223
|86.10%
|Against
|36
|13.90%
Proposition C — $3 million for recreational facilities, baseball/softball fields
|For
|209
|82.61%
|Against
|44
|17.39%
City of Robinson
|Proposition 1, remove home rule transition language
|For
|118
|83.69%
|Against
|23
|16.31%
|Proposition 2, remove conflicts with state law
|For
|120
|86.33%
|Against
|19
|13.67%
|Proposition 3, renumbering and gender-neutral language
|For
|113
|80.71%
|Against
|27
|19.29%
|Proposition 4, direct election of mayor and six council members at-large
|For
|112
|80.58%
|Against
|27
|19.42%
|Proposition 5, mayor as a separate, elected office
|For
|123
|87.86%
|Against
|17
|12.14%
|Proposition 6, revise election years
|For
|112
|80.58%
|Against
|27
|19.42%
|Proposition 7, appointment of city secretary by city manager
|For
|91
|65.47%
|Against
|48
|34.53%
|Proposition 8, remove appointment of city secretary by city council
|For
|92
|65.71%
|Against
|48
|34.29%
|Proposition 9, clarify November elections, called by ordinance
|For
|116
|84.06%
|Against
|22
|15.94%
|Proposition 10, contract with county for elections
|For
|113
|82.48%
|Against
|24
|17.52%
|Proposition 11, restrict candidates to only one city council race
|For
|117
|84.17%
|Against
|22
|15.83%
|Proposition 12, require resignation of council members planning to run for mayor
|For
|105
|75.54%
|Against
|34
|24.46%
|Proposition 13, require majority vote for city council instead of plurality
|For
|112
|81.16%
|Against
|26
|18.84%
|Proposition 14, property tax assessment/collection in accordance with state law
|For
|120
|86.96%
|Against
|18
|13.04%
|Proposition 15, empower city to confer public utility franchises
|For
|111
|80.43%
|Against
|27
|19.57%
|Proposition 16, change composition of planning and zoning commission
|For
|115
|83.33%
|Against
|23
|16.67%
|Proposition 17, require city council to organize, empower planning and zoning commission
|For
|116
|84.67%
|Against
|21
|15.33%
City of Hewitt
|Proposition 1, remove outdated language related to previous charters
|For
|316
|82.51%
|Against
|67
|17.49%
|Proposition 2, remove conflicts with state law
|For
|336
|87.96%
|Against
|46
|12.04%
|Proposition 3, renumbering and gender-neutral language
|For
|300
|78.53%
|Against
|82
|21.47%
|Proposition 4, require council candidates to have six months residency in ward
|For
|361
|93.77%
|Against
|24
|6.23%
|Proposition 5, provide for elections on state general election dates
|For
|342
|89.53%
|Against
|40
|10.47%
|Proposition 6, contract with county for elections or compliance in non-contracted elections
|For
|329
|86.35%
|Against
|52
|13.65%
|Proposition 7, candidate applications and qualifications governed by state law
|For
|340
|89.01%
|Against
|42
|10.99%
|Proposition 8, revise city manager's discretionary purchasing limit from $3,000 to one set by ordinance
|For
|266
|69.63%
|Against
|116
|30.37%
|Proposition 9, require competitive bidding as required by state law
|For
|320
|83.99%
|Against
|61
|16.01%
|Proposition 10, clarify unbudgeted emergency purchase powers of city manager
|For
|317
|83.86%
|Against
|61
|16.14%
|Proposition 11, update taxation practices to reflect contract with county
|For
|310
|82.45%
|Against
|66
|17.55%
|Proposition 12, change composition of planning and zoning commission
|For
|320
|85.79%
|Against
|53
|14.21%
|Proposition 13, require city council to organize, empower planning and zoning commission
|For
|315
|84.45%
|Against
|58
|15.55%
|Proposition 14, change composition of zoning board and adjustment
|For
|318
|85.25%
|Against
|55
|14.75%
|Proposition 15, empower city to confer public utility franchises
|For
|310
|83.33%
|Against
|62
|16.67%
|Proposition 16, revise requirements for performance and payment bonds for contracts
|For
|312
|84.32%
|Against
|58
|15.68%
Unopposed races
|Waco ISD, Place 1 — Jeremy Davis
|Midway ISD, Place 4 — Brady Alvord
|China Spring ISD, Place 4 — Jeff Bradburn
|Connally ISD — Keith Black Sr., Place 5; Steven Carter, Place 6
|Mart ISD (unexpired term) — Charlnise Alfaro
|Beverly Hills City Council — Donate Sanchez
|Hewitt City Council — Michael Bancale, at-large; Charlie Turner, Ward 1; Bob Potter, Ward 2; Erica Bruce, Ward 3
|Lacy Lakeview, Mayor — Sharon Clark
|McGregor City Council, Ward 1 — Andrew J. Henderson Sr.
|Waco City Council — Hector Sabido, Place 2; Kelly Palmer, Place 4
|McLennan Community College — Earl Stinnett Sr., District 2; Ricky Turman, District 4; K. Paul Holt, District 6