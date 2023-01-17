Long-awaited cleanup at Bellmead junkyard cheered as city pushes to finish work

The city of Bellmead is pushing in court for the owner of a former junkyard on Bellmead Drive to finish the cleanup of thousands of tires that started more than a decade ago with state enforcement.

The Texas Commission on Environment Quality in May of last year closed its enforcement action against Kelley's Used Auto Parts, 2401 Bellmead Drive, after determining more than 3,000 tires had been removed, leaving an estimated 160 tires on the semi-wooded tract.

The city of Bellmead followed up in September with a junk violation complaint filed in its municipal court, seeking a full cleanup by March. City Manager Yost Zakhary said the complaint will ensure that the property owner finishes the job.

“For the past few years he has continued to a little bit and stop. … This time we said, ‘You must complete the cleanup,’” Zakhary said.

Kelley's appears to have closed, and its owner, Loyd Kelley, could not be reached in the past week for comment.

For now, the former junkyard and city rights of way that make up unpaved portions of Bethard Street and Hoffman Street, once littered with junk cars and piles of scrap tires holding mosquito-infested water, are largely clear.

Toby Monrrial, a longtime Bellmead resident who has advocated for the cleanup for more than 30 years, said the site is almost unrecognizable from its previous state. He said thousands of scrap tires and junk cars were stacked across the property, attracting mosquitoes, flooding and negative attention. Monrrial said at one point there were old cars that had water up to the door handle due to the drainage issues he believed to be perpetuated by the mass of waste.

Though there is still work to be done, Monrrial said he is finally satisfied with the progress, and he hopes it will help the city live up to its original name, "Belle Meade," French for "beautiful meadow."

“Now, like the seed that’s been in the ground, through the years been stomped on, trying to reach the sun … finally that seed is poking through the ground and it’s coming to life,” Monrrial said.

The site has drawn public attention since at least 1989, when Monrrial complained to the Bellmead City Council about flooding and piles of junk on the site. In July of that year, Monrrial presented the council with a petition for stricter junkyard guidelines with 50 signatures.

In 2011, Monrrial filed his first complaint with TCEQ, and in 2012 the agency issued a notice of violation for unlabeled used oil storage, unauthorized disposal of industrial waste, and failure to develop and implement a stormwater pollution prevention plan, among numerous other offenses.

TCEQ pressed on through years of inadequate cleanup efforts, and at one point fined the city of Bellmead itself for automotive waste blocking city easements.

By the end of 2017, TCEQ reported about 1,300 tires and almost 137 tons of scrap metal had been removed since the original notice of violation, with about 15 cubic yards of waste and 2,500 tires remaining onsite.

Kelley's accrued $141,750 in TCEQ fines by the time the case was closed in May.

Zakhary, who became interim city manager in 2019 and city manager in 2020, said the junkyard has been on his to-do list for several years, and unlike his predecessors he was willing to take the property owner to court. With stricter code enforcement, Zakhary said his goal is compliance, not to collect fines.

Zakhary said the plot on Bellmead Drive is prime commercial real estate, as recognized in the city’s newly approved comprehensive plan, and it has attracted interest from real estate developers. However, Zakhary said the city has no interest in owning the property and would prefer private development there.

On a visit to the site Tuesday, Monrrial pointed out work that remains to be done, including clearing a thicket of misplaced tires along Hoffman Street between East 22nd and East 23rd streets. It is unclear whose responsibility it is to clean the area.

TCEQ recommends two environmental site assessments to prepare the site for future development: one to determine historical use and exposure, and one to examine soil and groundwater sampling.

Monrrial said he will continue to push for the city to turn the site into a public park. For now, he said the cleanup is a long-awaited and welcomed step toward the larger goal.

“We here in Texas, we’re unlike all the others,” Monrrial said. “Our dreams are strong and they do come alive sooner or later.”