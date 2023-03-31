Waco will celebrate the end of the Suspension Bridge renovation this month with a two-day celebration spanning themes of Texas past and present, including a longhorn cattle drive, a concert night headed by Asleep at the Wheel and a show featuring 150 synchronized drones.

The free celebration will take place April 21 and 22, city parks and recreation officials announced Friday.

The historic bridge has been closed since late 2020, when crews embarked on a $14 million project to replace its cables and decking and reinforce its anchor system.

The bridge was built in 1870 as the first significant bridge on the Brazos River, and it helped make Waco a crossroads of Texas.

Fencing has been removed from the plaza and approach on the west side of the bridge, but the bridge deck will remain closed until April 22. Crews are working on landscaping, laying down new turf, installing a new irrigation system and replenishing crushed granite around the Branding the Brazos cattle statues, according to Parks and Recreation Director Jonathan Cook.

“Considering the amount of work that has been done, we’re just glad to get to this point,” he said. “We would love to have been open in October, but projects like this can take a couple of extra months to make sure it’s done right, to protect it for future generations.”

The event kicks off at 7 p.m. Friday, April 21, at Indian Spring Park with the first Brazos Nights show of the year. It will feature Asleep at the Wheel, the Grammy-winning Western swing band as well as Waco-based Mariachi Azteca and rising Texas rhythm and blues singer-songwriter Jackie Venson.

“Asleep at the Wheel is an iconic Texan band,” Cook said. “They have always been on my list, and this event hits right on the money. … They were one of the first bands to play the Brazos Nights stage in Waco.”

He said the choice of the mariachi band and blues singer mirrors the region’s diversity, also captured in the vaquero and Black cowboy depicted in the Branding the Brazos statues.

The drone show at 8:30 p.m. will bring a 21st-century element to the event, as a squadron of 150 lighted, programmed drones make an elaborate display, forming images associated with the history of the bridge.

“The cattle drive represents history, and we feel like the drone show with its cutting-edge technology is looking toward the future,” Cook said.

The bridge itself will open after a ribbon-cutting at the bridge at 11 a.m., followed by the cattle drive with a herd from Wortham.

Over the two days, the city will spend about $70,000 on festivities to welcome the community back to the river and its famous bridge.

“Over the last two years, there are a lot of people in our community who haven’t even experienced an event by the river in Indian Spring Park,” he said. “We’re excited to get back there and show them the improvements.”

The lineup for the rest of the Brazos Nights series will be released in the next few weeks, Cook said. He said the first two events on May 5 and June 9 will be held at Indian Spring Park, and the series will conclude with the July 4 Independence Day celebration at McLane Stadium.

