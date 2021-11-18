Longtime McLennan County justice of the peace will not seek reelection

After 30 years of being awakened from sound sleep for death inquests or to issue blood-draw warrants in drunken driving cases, Justice of the Peace Fernando Villarreal has decided he will not be seeking reelection in the upcoming primary.

Villarreal, 65, a Democrat who has never been opposed for reelection in three decades, said he wants to announce his plans so residents thinking about running for his Precinct 5 slot can jump in before the Dec. 13 filing deadline.

The even-keeled Villarreal, who has maintained a law practice while serving as JP, said he plans to practice law for two or three more years before fully retiring.

"I have a tremendous amount of respect for Judge Villarreal," McLennan County Judge Scott Felton said. "He will be hard to replace and sorely missed. He has a lot of passion in his work, especially dealing with the youth. He is a solid, dependable guy."

While Villarreal's job has called for him to issue thousands of warrants and pronounce hundreds of people dead, he likely will be best remembered because his court over the years has handled the vast majority of truancy cases.