Transportation officials are hopeful about securing funding to widen and turn the last undivided stretch of Loop 340 into a freeway.

The project to widen the highway from two lanes to four between Highway 6 and Highway 84 would cost an estimated $152.8 million, according to consultants for the Texas Department of Transportation. The Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization has previously approved a $26 million contribution to the project from its pool of local discretionary funding from the state, known as Category 2 funding. Boosting the local contribution would improve the chances of securing the additional funding needed under TxDOT's statewide Unified Transportation Program for next year, TxDOT Waco District planning director Victor Goebel said during an MPO meeting Thursday.

“If you can fund … $46 million, I’m going to request the remaining $110 million be funded through the other funds during this (Unified Transportation Program) cycle,” Goebel said during the meeting.

The Loop 340 project is listed in this year's Unified Transportation Program, a 10-year statewide planning guide for funding, but the only funding source included so far is the $26 million local contribution, meaning it remains on the back burner. TxDOT updates the Unified Transportation Program every year, generally during the summer.

Though it did not take formal action to add funding Thursday, the MPO policy board voiced support for the Loop 340 work, which would include rebuilding the stretch of highway, reconfiguring its frontage roads and ramps and building three new bridges across the Brazos River for its frontage roads and northbound lanes.

The policy board also weighed a less expensive alternative that would only build frontage roads along the northbound lanes from State Highway 6 to Williams Drive, but voted in favor of moving forward with the plan to address all the frontage roads at the same time. The alternative would have cost $26 million less but would have required workers to pave temporary roads and install temporary drainage to be replaced later.

TxDOT forecasts “unacceptable traffic conditions” along the loop by 2045 in its current form. Bryan Alldredge, an engineer with the firm IEA heading the design process, said bridges will carry Loop 340’s main lanes over State Highway 6, Elk Road, Orchard Lane and Williams Road.

The Orchard Lane intersection will also receive pedestrian and traffic improvements because of its proximity to La Vega Junior High School, he said.

“Based on our traffic analysis, recommendations from a traffic group, based on projections accounting for growth, we have put in the turning lanes necessary to make the intersections operate efficiently,” Alldredge said, referring to designs for the project.

Alldredge said the northbound and southbound lanes will be divided after the construction.