Low demand ends mass COVID-19 testing push in McLennan County

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District on Friday will wrap up its mass testing clinics for COVID-19 after testing tens of thousands of people over the last eight months.
The final clinic will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at McLennan Community College’s Parking Lot M, 4601 N. 19th St.
Waco-McLennan County Public Health District started the weekly clinics the second week of October under a partnership the Texas Department of State Health Services, with the help of some 40,000 test kits from the federal government.
CVS and Walgreens pharmacy locations throughout McLennan County will continue to offer testing at no cost to customers, according to their websites.
Local health officials partnered with state agencies to hold vaccine clinics as early as May 2020, but tests remained scarce through much of the summer.
After the “surge testing” began in the fall, the daily test count among McLennan County residents rose sharply, peaking at 2,700 on Nov. 20, 2020, the week before Thanksgiving.
In all, 201,777 tests have been administered to county residents through various venues, according to the health district’s data tracker, covidwaco.com.
Last week, 164 people received testing through the health district’s testing sites, down from 222 the first week of May, health district spokeswoman Kelly Craine said.
“Testing is a lot easier to get now,” Craine said. “When we started doing this in October, you couldn’t get testing, but now 15-minute tests are available and people have other options. There’s just not a big need for it.”
At the program’s height, testing sites had crews of 12 to 15 workers and volunteers. Now, the number is between four and six per site. Craine said the health district won’t offer testing at its main location either, and she recommended people try pharmacies instead.
Craine said demand has fallen along with the number of reported cases, hospitalizations and deaths. She said COVID-19 testing is now part of most doctors’ tool kit.
The health district reported three new COVID-19-related deaths in McLennan County since Sunday, bringing the toll to 459. The deceased include an 83-year-old Hispanic man, a 59-year-old Black woman who was tested posthumously, and a 45-year-old white woman who died at a local hospital.
The health district on Wednesday reported seven new cases of COVID-19, bringing the active case count to 120 and estimated recoveries to 26,873. There were 19 people in McLennan County hospitals with the virus, nine of which were county residents and four of whom were on ventilators. People in their 20s still make up the largest segment of current cases, followed by those in their 40s and 50s.
Craine said she had no updates on variants in McLennan County. She said it wasn’t a surprise when the UK variant showed up in tests conducted by Baylor University on their students and employees.
“It’s prevalent here,” Craine said.
The B.1.1.7. variant, first found in the United Kingdom, carries with it a 50% increased transmissibility and possibly more severe illness.
Dr. Ben Wilson, associate chief medical officer at Waco Family Medicine, said the network of clinics has seen the same dramatic drop in demand for testing. Waco Family Medicine, which serves primarily low-income and uninsured families in McLennan County, will continue to offer testing at no cost to its current patients.
Wilson said the clinics mostly focus on those experiencing symptoms, but occasionally do asymptomatic testing as well. He said Waco Family Medicine was conducting 220 tests a day at the peak of demand, but that’s fallen to roughly 55 a day.
He said despite the falling numbers, it’s important for people to still seek out testing when needed.
“I recommend, at the very least, if people have symptoms that they go get tested regardless of their vaccination status,” Wilson said.
He said the accuracy of each test can vary from method to method and brand to brand, but over-the-counter COVID-19 tests are still considered less sensitive than tests administered by doctors or pharmacists.