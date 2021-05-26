Low demand ends mass testing push in McLennan County

“Testing is a lot easier to get now,” Craine said. “When we started doing this in October, you couldn’t get testing, but now 15-minute tests are available and people have other options. There’s just not a big need for it.”

At the program’s height, testing sites had crews of 12 to 15 workers and volunteers. Now, the number is between four and six per site. Craine said the health district won’t offer testing at its main location either, and she recommended people try pharmacies instead.

Craine said demand has fallen along with the number of reported cases, hospitalizations and deaths. She said COVID-19 testing is now part of most doctors’ tool kit.

The health district reported three new COVID-19-related deaths in McLennan County since Sunday, bringing the toll to 459. The deceased include an 83-year-old Hispanic man, a 59-year-old Black woman who was tested posthumously, and a 45-year-old white woman who died at a local hospital.