Magnolia agrees to market Waco as part of $3.8 million incentive package for new HQ

Magnolia will market the Waco area as an ideal place for businesses and those for whom the grind never stops as part of a $1.2 million economic development agreement involving the firm's new downtown headquarters.

The Waco City Council is set Tuesday to sign off on the incentives from the Waco-McLennan County Economic Development Corp., which would aid in the $21 million renovation of the former Waco Tribune-Herald building at 900 Franklin Ave. The incentives from the city-county fund will also require approval from McLennan County commissioners.

The council Tuesday will also vote on contributing an additional $2.6 million in Tax Increment Financing Zone No. 1 funding for the headquarters of Magnolia, the lifestyle and TV empire founded by Chip and Joanna Gaines.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Waco Convention Center's Bosque Theater following a 3 p.m. work session. A full agenda can be found online at bit.ly/3whLnym.

Kris Collins, senior vice president of economic development for the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce, said that as part of the city-county incentive deal, Magnolia will use social media platforms to help the city and county promote the community to people looking to move, while working to recruit businesses.

“It’s a way of showcasing that whether they’re a business owner, or an entrepreneur, or they’re just a talented individual looking for a new place to call home, this is the place they can relocate to,” Collins said.

Other agreement terms from the economic development corporation agreement require Magnolia to create 75 additional full-time jobs paying at least $15 an hour, plus health insurance benefits, and investing at least $13.6 million.

The TIF agreement also requires Magnolia to include four electric vehicle charging stations in its parking lot, finish façade work along Mary Avenue, and include a solar energy component in its design.

The TIF board approved the funding in April 2021 but the council has waited until now to sign off it. The TIF zone was created in 1982 to fund public improvements in the central city based on the growth of property tax revenue from the zone.

Both agreements require Magnolia to finish construction by March 31, 2023 and move 200 employees into the space by December 31, 2026.

Collins said the promotion part of the agreement was originally the suggestion of the three-member economic development corporation board.

McLennan County Judge Scott Felton, who serves on the board, said the deal represents a “big win.”

“The show 'Fixer Upper' has done so much for Waco and the broader community beyond the county,” Felton said. “They’re painting a more realistic, better picture of a good place to live … than we’ve ever had in the past. The only way it could get better is to have more.”

He said the agreement is part of a talent recruiting effort, called inWaco, that the county has developed over the last six months.

“Knowledge of Magnolia is worldwide,” he said. “We go places now, and that’s what people bring up.”

The agreement is the first of its kind for the economic development corporation. Felton said he doesn’t yet know what Magnolia plans to post yet.

“I’m very interested to know how it’s going to work,” Felton said. “I feel confident we’ll get some benefit out of it, besides all the benefit we already get from Magnolia.”

He said the success or failure of the campaign would inherently be difficult to track.

“That may be more of a subtle impact in the community, but we’ll try to find out how people heard about us,” Felton said.

Collins said this marks Magnolia’s first grant from the city-county incentive fund.

“They are very community-oriented, and we feel like it’s a good opportunity for partnership between the corporation and the community as a whole,” Collins said.

She said the promotion will last until the agreement expires at the end of 2027.

“The corporation is about increasing the tax base though additional capital investment and about job creation,” Collins said. “This project certainly will have both components.”

The economic development corporation requires that 80% of employees at the headquarters reside in McLennan County, half of which must be Waco residents. Employees living outside the county can relocate to count toward the requirement.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.